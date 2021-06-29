Path 27
Sports
News

Another Lawmaker Is Calling for the Athlete Who Snubbed the Flag to Be Removed from the US Olympic Team

Erin Coates June 29, 2021 at 4:54pm
Path 27

Sen. Tom Cotton joined fellow lawmakers in calling for anthem-protesting Olympic athlete Gwen Berry to be removed from the U.S. team.

“I don’t think it’s too much, when athletes are competing, to wear the stars and stripes — to compete under the stars and stripes in the Olympics — for them to simply honor that flag and our anthem on the medal stand,” the Arkansas Republican told Fox News on Monday.

“If Miss Berry is so embarrassed by America, then there is no reason she needs to compete for our country. She should be removed from the Olympic team.”



Berry placed third in the hammer throw Saturday during the U.S. Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon, and was receiving her bronze medal when the anthem began playing.

Trending:
Biden Tries to Cover Up Sky-High Gas Prices by Bragging About 16-Cent Savings on July 4 BBQ

While first- and second-place finishers DeAnna Price and Brooke Andersen looked at the flag with their hands on their hearts, Berry turned away and eventually covered her head with a black T-shirt reading “Activist Athlete.”

Rep. Dan Crenshaw also called for her removal from the U.S. Olympic team.

“We don’t need any more activist athletes,” the Texas Republican told Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” Monday.

“She should be removed from the team,” Crenshaw said. “The entire point of the Olympic team is to represent the United States of America. It’s the entire point.”

Berry responded to the congressman’s interview on Monday by tweeting, “At this point, y’all are obsessed with me.”

“I feel like it was set up,” Berry said of the anthem moment Saturday, according to The Washington Post.

“I feel like they did that on purpose, and I was pissed, to be honest,” she said. “I was thinking about what should I do. Eventually, I just stayed there and just swayed. I put my shirt over my head.

“It was real disrespectful. I know they did that on purpose, but it’ll be all right. I see what’s up.”

Related:
One of Team USA's Biggest Stars Likely to Miss the Olympics After Testing Positive for Cannabis

Berry said she knew what was coming before her podium performance.

“It was funny because they said they were going to play it before we walked out,” Berry told The Post. “It just happened they played it when we were out there. So, you know, it’s OK.

“I really don’t want to talk about the anthem because that’s not important. The anthem don’t speak for me. It never has.”

Do you think Olympic athletes need to respect the national anthem?

USA Track and Field spokeswoman Susan Hazzard said the timing was a coincidence.

“The national anthem was scheduled to play at 5:20 p.m. today. We didn’t wait until the athletes were on the podium for the hammer throw awards. The national anthem is played every day according to a previously published schedule,” she said, according to The Associated Press.

The anthem played at 5:25 p.m.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Path 27
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith




loading
Sheriff Chews Out Dem Lawmaker Who Interfered with Deputy's Stop of a Black Driver
Khaled Awad Arrested in Brutal Stabbing of Boston Rabbi Outside of School
Supreme Court Rejects Appeal from Christian Florist Who Was Punished for Refusing Service to a Gay Wedding
New York Voters Just Delivered Andrew Cuomo Some Painful News
Biden 'Deeply Disappointed' that Supreme Court Upheld Law Banning Ballot Harvesting
See more...

Conversation