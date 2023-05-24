Another Major Brand Facing Backlash After Photo Shoot of Trans 'Man' in Sports Bra Resurfaces

Calvin Klein is the latest company to face backlash for pushing the radical LGBT agenda after an ad resurfaced in which the brand showcased a pair of obese women, one of whom claims to be a man.

The image features a woman lounging on a chair next to transgender model Bappie Kortram wearing a beard and a Calvin Klein sports bra.

The photo was released for the company’s 2022 “Pride” month promotion, but it just went viral amid the controversy over Bud Light and its partnership with transgender TikTok activist Dylan Mulvaney.

Calvin Klein wants to go broke. pic.twitter.com/6pOBKKNMx3 — Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis (@DrLoupis) May 23, 2023

Kortram was described by the Daily Mail as a “trans man” who has not had “top surgery” (a double mastectomy). She has also modeled for Adidas.

The “Pride” month images from the 2022 photo shoot are still up on Calvin Klein’s U.K. website, according to the Mail.

Many jumped on social media to criticize the company for the woke ad.

We shouldn’t celebrate obesity or mental health issues. It’s wrong. — Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis (@DrLoupis) May 23, 2023

Say it ain’t so chief…. 😂 what am I watching? Why is everyone spending 90% their ad budget targeting 2% of the population? — Benjamin Way (@BWay124) May 23, 2023

Not sure why they need to go this far just to force an ideology that most don’t even want. — Tiki Mufasa (@TikiMufasa) May 23, 2023

This is far from the first time Calvin Klein has promoted the LGBT agenda in its advertising.

Back in 2020, the company featured nine gay and transgender models for its “Pride” campaign, including Jari Jones, who identifies as a “transqueer lesbian,” CNN Style reported.

Jari Jones is an American actress part of the 9-model lineup for Calvin Klein’s 2020 Pride Campaign. She’s black, plus-size, lesbian and transgender. Happy Pride month and, remember, Black Lives Matter. pic.twitter.com/hhDJwRWNGo — MODELS (@ModelsFacts) June 27, 2020

Last year, Calvin Klein also rolled out a Mother’s Day ad campaign featuring a pregnant “man.”

The renewed focus on Calvin Klein comes as Bud Light, Adidas, Target and many other brands are facing the consequences of their woke pandering.

Will these massive corporations learn that going woke means going broke? Only time will tell. But we all need to keep the pressure on them or they won’t learn any lessons at all.

