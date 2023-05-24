Share
Commentary

Another Major Brand Facing Backlash After Photo Shoot of Trans 'Man' in Sports Bra Resurfaces

 By Warner Todd Huston  May 24, 2023 at 2:26pm
Share

Calvin Klein is the latest company to face backlash for pushing the radical LGBT agenda after an ad resurfaced in which the brand showcased a pair of obese women, one of whom claims to be a man.

The image features a woman lounging on a chair next to transgender model Bappie Kortram wearing a beard and a Calvin Klein sports bra.

The photo was released for the company’s 2022 “Pride” month promotion, but it just went viral amid the controversy over Bud Light and its partnership with transgender TikTok activist Dylan Mulvaney.

Trending:
Another Major Brand Facing Backlash After Photo Shoot of Trans 'Man' in Sports Bra Resurfaces

Kortram was described by the Daily Mail as a “trans man” who has not had “top surgery” (a double mastectomy). She has also modeled for Adidas.

The “Pride” month images from the 2022 photo shoot are still up on Calvin Klein’s U.K. website, according to the Mail.

Many jumped on social media to criticize the company for the woke ad.

Related:
Transgender Allegedly Exposed Himself to Schoolkids and Made a Deadly Threat - Then Police Lose All Patience

This is far from the first time Calvin Klein has promoted the LGBT agenda in its advertising.

Back in 2020, the company featured nine gay and transgender models for its “Pride” campaign, including Jari Jones, who identifies as a “transqueer lesbian,” CNN Style reported.

Last year, Calvin Klein also rolled out a Mother’s Day ad campaign featuring a pregnant “man.”

The renewed focus on Calvin Klein comes as Bud Light, Adidas, Target and many other brands are facing the consequences of their woke pandering.

Will these massive corporations learn that going woke means going broke? Only time will tell. But we all need to keep the pressure on them or they won’t learn any lessons at all.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.




University Facing Massive Backlash After Video from 'Black-Only Graduation' Goes Viral
Target Gaslights Americans Why LGBT Products Were Removed, But Small Move Reveals Truth
College Student Says She Got a Zero on Project for Two True Words She Used: 'Most Biased Grade Ever'
Joe Biden Gets the Worst News from Latest Poll by CNN on Debt Ceiling Talks
Another Major Brand Facing Backlash After Photo Shoot of Trans 'Man' in Sports Bra Resurfaces
See more...

Conversation