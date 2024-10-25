Share
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a CNN Presidential Town Hall in Aston, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday.
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a CNN Presidential Town Hall in Aston, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Another Major News Outlet Is Breaking Tradition and Refusing to Endorse Kamala

 By Jack Davis  October 25, 2024 at 12:06pm
The Washington Post became the second major American daily newspaper that routinely gives its stamp of approval to Democrats and liberals to pass on endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris.

A column by Post publisher William Lewis said the decision was part of an effort to show the Post was independent.

“We recognize that this will be read in a range of ways, including as a tacit endorsement of one candidate, or as a condemnation of another, or as an abdication of responsibility. That is inevitable. We don’t see it that way,” Lewis wrote, noting the Post largely eschewed endorsements prior to 1976.

“We also see it as a statement in support of our readers’ ability to make up their own minds on this, the most consequential of American decisions — whom to vote for as the next president,” he wrote.

Lewis wrote that the paper was not planning to re-enter the world of presidential endorsement.

“The Washington Post will not be making an endorsement of a presidential candidate in this election. Nor in any future presidential election. We are returning to our roots of not endorsing presidential candidates,” he wrote.

The Post reported that an editorial supporting Harris was drafted by the editorial board, but shot down by owner Jeff Bezos. The Post noted that all presidential endorsements since 1976 have been for Democrats.

The Post’s lack of support for Harris comes after Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, owner of the Los Angeles Times, stifled its editorial board’s proposed endorsement of Harris.

The Post noted it last sat out the 1988 presidential contest between Republican President George H.W. Bush and Democratic Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis.

More recently, the Post endorsed former President Barack Obama in 2008, dissing Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin in the process.

In 2012, the Post stuck with Obama despite “the disappointments of Mr. Obama’s time in office.”

In 2016, the Post opted for Democrat Hillary Clinton, calling former President Donald Trump “dreadful” and “uniquely unqualified as a presidential candidate.”

In 2020, the Post supported President Joe Biden, suggesting that selecting Harris was one of his achievements due to her qualifications.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
