The Washington Post became the second major American daily newspaper that routinely gives its stamp of approval to Democrats and liberals to pass on endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris.

A column by Post publisher William Lewis said the decision was part of an effort to show the Post was independent.

“We recognize that this will be read in a range of ways, including as a tacit endorsement of one candidate, or as a condemnation of another, or as an abdication of responsibility. That is inevitable. We don’t see it that way,” Lewis wrote, noting the Post largely eschewed endorsements prior to 1976.

The Washington Post/LA Times non-endorsement means nothing to average Americans. It means everything to columnists, establishment figures, and pundits. Their collective meltdown and subsequent infighting could depress Harris’ voter turnout nationwide. https://t.co/KfDDogTEBp — Andrew Shirley 🇺🇸 (@AA_Shirley) October 25, 2024

“We also see it as a statement in support of our readers’ ability to make up their own minds on this, the most consequential of American decisions — whom to vote for as the next president,” he wrote.

Lewis wrote that the paper was not planning to re-enter the world of presidential endorsement.

“The Washington Post will not be making an endorsement of a presidential candidate in this election. Nor in any future presidential election. We are returning to our roots of not endorsing presidential candidates,” he wrote.

First the LA Times and now the Washington Post. Even the most liberal newspapers in America want nothing to do with Kamala Harris. https://t.co/m1pn6prhwl pic.twitter.com/nL1GiOwoLI — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) October 25, 2024

The Post reported that an editorial supporting Harris was drafted by the editorial board, but shot down by owner Jeff Bezos. The Post noted that all presidential endorsements since 1976 have been for Democrats.

The Post’s lack of support for Harris comes after Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, owner of the Los Angeles Times, stifled its editorial board’s proposed endorsement of Harris.

Kamala Harris is so bad, The Washington Post decided to never endorse another presidential candidate again 💀 pic.twitter.com/l0oYJ5xwx7 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 25, 2024

The Post noted it last sat out the 1988 presidential contest between Republican President George H.W. Bush and Democratic Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis.

More recently, the Post endorsed former President Barack Obama in 2008, dissing Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin in the process.

In 2012, the Post stuck with Obama despite “the disappointments of Mr. Obama’s time in office.”

📰 BREAKING: The Washington Post is not endorsing any presidential candidates! Is Kamala Harris considered that bad that The WaPo is not endorsing a presidential candidate for the first time in decades? pic.twitter.com/omFB5AUM34 — Beats in Brief (@beatsinbrief) October 25, 2024

In 2016, the Post opted for Democrat Hillary Clinton, calling former President Donald Trump “dreadful” and “uniquely unqualified as a presidential candidate.”

In 2020, the Post supported President Joe Biden, suggesting that selecting Harris was one of his achievements due to her qualifications.

