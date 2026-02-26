Another New York Yankee is Having His Number Retired and Will Join an Exclusive Club of Legends

Love them or hate them — and most sports fans probably lean toward the latter — one cannot deny the cultural heft that the New York Yankees have.

Being the most recognizable franchise in America’s pastime naturally lends itself to that.

Given that reality, there have been some absolutely legendary names to have donned Yankees pinstripes, from Babe Ruth to Mariano Rivera.

Now, a new legendary figure in Yankees history will be getting his jersey retired: CC Sabathia.

The hulking 6-foot-6, 300 pound pitcher last played for New York in 2019, capping off an illustrious 19-year career.

(Sabathia won a World Series in his first year with the Yankees in 2009.)

Due in no small part to his stellar play — and that World Series win, which was New York’s last — Sabathia is now being honored by having his number retired.

The Yankees took to social media to announce that Sabathia’s No. 52 jersey would be retired come September:

Sabathia’s jersey will now sit alongside some of the true legends of Yankees baseball.

Some notable players who’ve had their jersey numbers retired by New York include the aforementioned Ruth (No. 3) and Rivera (No. 42), Lou Gehrig (No. 4), Joe DiMaggio (No. 5), Derek Jeter (No. 2), and Reggie Jackson (No. 44).

Of note, Sabathia will now become the 25th person to have his jersey retired by the Yankees — the most in the MLB. Both players and managers have had their jerseys retired by New York. Interestingly enough, the Nos. 8 (Yogi Berra and Bill Dickey) and 42 (Jackie Robinson and Rivera) have both been retired twice.

For his part, Sabathia seems truly honored with the recognition.

The 45-year-old took to X and posted a picture of himself (as well as his children), thanking the Yankees for the honor.

From the first number that hung in my locker to 52 forever hanging in Monument Park – this HOF journey has come full circle. To have my number retired by the New York Yankees this year is one of the greatest honors of my life. The LegaCCy continues. pic.twitter.com/EwmLFEMhW4 — CC Sabathia (@CC_Sabathia) February 25, 2026

“From the first number that hung in my locker to 52 forever hanging in Monument Park — this HOF journey has come full circle,” Sabathia posted. “To have my number retired by the New York Yankees this year is one of the greatest honors of my life.”

“The LegaCCy continues.”

