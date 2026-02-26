Share
News
Sports
Former New York Yankee CC Sabathia throws the ceremonial first pitch before the game between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 7, 2025, in the Bronx borough of New York City.
Former New York Yankee CC Sabathia throws the ceremonial first pitch before the game between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 7, 2025, in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Al Bello / Getty Images)

Another New York Yankee is Having His Number Retired and Will Join an Exclusive Club of Legends

 By Bryan Chai  February 26, 2026 at 4:59pm
Share

Love them or hate them — and most sports fans probably lean toward the latter — one cannot deny the cultural heft that the New York Yankees have.

Being the most recognizable franchise in America’s pastime naturally lends itself to that.

Given that reality, there have been some absolutely legendary names to have donned Yankees pinstripes, from Babe Ruth to Mariano Rivera.

Now, a new legendary figure in Yankees history will be getting his jersey retired: CC Sabathia.

The hulking 6-foot-6, 300 pound pitcher last played for New York in 2019, capping off an illustrious 19-year career.

(Sabathia won a World Series in his first year with the Yankees in 2009.)

Due in no small part to his stellar play — and that World Series win, which was New York’s last — Sabathia is now being honored by having his number retired.

The Yankees took to social media to announce that Sabathia’s No. 52 jersey would be retired come September:

Sabathia’s jersey will now sit alongside some of the true legends of Yankees baseball.

Some notable players who’ve had their jersey numbers retired by New York include the aforementioned Ruth (No. 3) and Rivera (No. 42), Lou Gehrig (No. 4), Joe DiMaggio (No. 5), Derek Jeter (No. 2), and Reggie Jackson (No. 44).

Related:
Watch: Aaron Judge's 'Amazing Swing' Helps Yankees Stave Off Elimination After Going Down 6-1

Of note, Sabathia will now become the 25th person to have his jersey retired by the Yankees — the most in the MLB. Both players and managers have had their jerseys retired by New York. Interestingly enough, the Nos. 8 (Yogi Berra and Bill Dickey) and 42 (Jackie Robinson and Rivera) have both been retired twice.

For his part, Sabathia seems truly honored with the recognition.

The 45-year-old took to X and posted a picture of himself (as well as his children), thanking the Yankees for the honor.

“From the first number that hung in my locker to 52 forever hanging in Monument Park — this HOF journey has come full circle,” Sabathia posted. “To have my number retired by the New York Yankees this year is one of the greatest honors of my life.”

“The LegaCCy continues.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Trump Rolls Out Massive List of Endorsements on Truth Social Just Days Ahead of Key Primaries
WATCH: Democratic Lawmaker Apologizes for Being Intoxicated During Hearing
MLB Star Blasts Newsom for Implying Black People Are 'Stupid' and Can't Read: 'I Was a Straight A Student'
BREAKING VIDEO: Minnesota Lawmakers Have Drawn up Impeachment Articles Against Tim Walz and Keith Ellison
Mamdani's Stylist Mocked After Leaving First-Class Plane Seat to Avoid Sitting with White People: 'Just Like Rosa Parks'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation