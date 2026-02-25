Another One: 34th Canadian Church Burned After Woke 'Mass Grave' Hoax Said Christians Slaughtered Native Children

Hypothetically, if one were to destabilize Western culture, what’s the best way to do so?

While there are a number of correct answers to that question, one move stands out from the rest: Taking down Christianity.

Whether the left wants to admit it or not, Western culture — and all the good and prosperity it helps engender — is inextricably linked to Christian values.

(Some, including this writer, would even go so far as to describe Christianity as a load-bearing pillar of Western culture.)

So when rampant rumors began circulating about “mass graves” of native children being linked to Canadian schools, it’s hard not to think that the entire point of that controversy was to undermine Christianity.

According to the Catholic League, in 2021, “the Canadian government claimed that Indian children were buried in ‘mass graves’ at residential schools established by the government and run, in part, by the Catholic Church. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sounded the alarms and ordered the nation’s flags to be flown at half mast; he pledged to spend $40 billion to settle with those associated with the alleged victims.”

Only… there were no bodies found, with 14 excavations of these purported “mass graves” recovering exactly zero bodies.

But while the initial outcry may have been a hoax, the resulting fallout was very real — and it’s churches that are facing the brunt of it.

As the CBC reported in early 2024, at least 33 churches have been burned to the ground. And of those 33 incidents, a shocking 24 of them are confirmed cases of arson.

Well, now, thanks to the breathless hysteria fostered by the left’s media allies on this matter, there are at least 34 incidents of this nature.

And there’s reason to believe we just saw the 25th case of arson.

Per the Coast Reporter, yet another fire has razed a church in Canada. In this case, it involved a historic former church in southwest Montreal.

The fire ripped through the surrounding areas early Monday, prompting an evacuation of people living in the nearby senior home.

While no fatalities were reported, thankfully, the fire did completely destroy a food bank that used to operate out of the historic former church.

To be clear, there’s no way to immediately know if this was arson. But if it quacks like a duck, looks like a duck, and walks like a duck… it’s not a mongoose.

If you step back and look at the broader pattern, it’s hard to ignore what’s happening.

In the span of just a few years, centuries-old churches have been vandalized or burned, statues defaced, and entire denominations publicly shamed over allegations that — at minimum — remain fiercely contested in both scope and narrative.

Even where legitimate historical wrongs deserve sober reckoning, the rush to collective moral condemnation has too often felt less like justice and more like cultural demolition. Christianity is not merely being criticized; it is being treated as uniquely disqualified from the public square.

And that matters because Christianity is not some ornamental feature of Western civilization that can be safely removed without consequence. It has profoundly shaped the West’s moral vocabulary — human dignity, individual rights, charity, forgiveness, equality before the law.

Strip away that foundation, and you don’t get a neutral vacuum; you get a scramble to replace it with something else, often something far more ideological and far less forgiving. When churches burn and the reaction is muted shrugs rather than universal outrage, it sends a signal that one of the central pillars of Western life is fair game.

If Western culture is indeed a structure built over centuries, Christianity has been one of its load-bearing beams.

Undermine that beam long enough — through distortion, hostility, or indifference — and the rest of the edifice begins to wobble. Whether by design or by reckless opportunism, the result is the same: a civilization increasingly detached from the very beliefs that helped build it.

And history suggests that civilizations rarely flourish for long once they start dismantling their own foundations.

