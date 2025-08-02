Another One We Can Blame on Biden: Illegal Shot, Killed Boy Trying to Stop His Mother's Rape - Police

What a shocker: Another illegal alien charged with murder who came in under President Joe Biden’s open-borders regime.

According to the Lexington, Kentucky Herald Leader, 36-year-old Gildardo Martinez has been charged with murder, first-degree assault, and attempted rape after a Sunday incident when he killed a 15-year-old who tried to stop him from raping his mother, police say.

The illegal alien also allegedly shot the young man’s sister, whose age was not available.

Luis Jocsan Nuñez Lopez, the dead young man, was a 15-year-old who would have been starting his sophomore year in high school.

“This 15-year-old boy was taking up for his mother. Everybody should look up to him for that,” Rowan County Attorney Cecil Watkins said.

The shooting happened around 4:15 a.m. on Sunday morning in Morehead, Kentucky, WLEX-TV reported.

Lopez’s mom reportedly told officers that before she came home from work Saturday night, she saw her boyfriend, identified in the citation as Martinez, in his vehicle with a friend at a bar nearby her work. She stated to police that Martinez arrived home and woke her up. She then reported to police that Martinez became angry when she refused his advances and he allegedly “bit her left hand and right armpit just above her breast,” the citation read. The mother told police that her son opened her bedroom door after she screamed and told Martinez to stop. She stated to police that Martinez got dressed and grabbed a suitcase and she asked him to leave. She added that Martinez was seen with a black pistol in his hand. The victim told police that as he was leaving, he allegedly shot through the door three times, hitting her son, the citation reported.

The mother then grabbed her 1- and 3-year-old children and told her teen daughter to run. The coroner pronounced the 15-year-old dead on the scene.

If found guilty, should this illegal be deported or executed for murder? Deported Executed

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Deported: 3% (70 Votes) Executed: 97% (1989 Votes)

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed that there was an immigration detainer on Martinez after his arrest.

Fox News reported that he’d attempted to enter via the southern border three times during 2021, and finally succeeded in getting in on his third attempt.

Rowan County Detention Center officials confirmed with LEX 18 that Gildardo Amador Martinez, who is accused of shooting and killing 15-year-old Luis Jocsan Nanez Lopez, has a federal immigration detainer. https://t.co/PUbIdwRRym — LEX 18 News (@LEX18News) July 22, 2025

“15-year-old Luis Lopez died trying to save his mother from this criminal illegal alien who was attempting to rape her. Gildardo Amandor-Martinez is a rapist and cold-blooded killer who should have never been in this country,” said Department of Homeland Security assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

“The Biden administration’s open-border policies allowed this monster to walk American streets and commit these evil crimes, including murder, assault, and attempted rape, against a mother and her children,” McLaughlin added.

“ICE has placed an arrest detainer to ensure Amandor-Martinez will not be released onto America’s streets and allowed to terrorize American families again.”

Naturally, this isn’t the highest-profile murder allegedly committed by someone allowed in because of Joe Biden’s open border policies; that would be the killing of Laken Riley, whose murder in Georgia sparked national outrage.

However, the fact that this has happened again indicates the problem with the record number of unvetted illegal aliens allowed to pour into this country under the prior administration, all for cynical electoral purposes: The problem did not end on Jan. 20. It will not end this year, or five years from now. It’s not just jobs or the economic burden on communities, either.

It’s lives. Plain and simple. We apparently found that out the hard way, yet again, on Sunday in Kentucky.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.