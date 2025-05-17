Another One: Career Criminal with 40 Priors Found, Executed Sleeping Young Woman, According to Police

A heartbreaking story out of South Carolina left one father devastated, trying to handle the reality that his daughter was brutally slain as she slept.

WIS-TV reported May 7 that 22-year-old Logan Federico of Waxhaw, North Carolina, was in Columbia, South Carolina, visiting friends when 30-year-old Alexander Dickey allegedly broke in to the home, murdered her, and went on a spending spree with her credit cards.

Dickey was arrested on Sunday. According to the New York Post, he has 40 prior arrests. His current charges include murder, weapons possession, burglary, and credit card theft.

Federico was a student at South Piedmont Community College. She was working two jobs and planned to transfer to College of Charleston, hoping to be a teacher someday.

Her father, Stephen Federico, described his daughter as a hard-working person, a fan of Taylor Swift, and strong in her will.

Federico said he’s still waiting for that response to his text message that has become a tradition in his family. “Wednesday night, which became a tradition with all of us, I always sent a text that said ‘goodnight, I love you, I’m going to bed,” and they [his family] always responded … I’m still waiting for hers.”

Federico attended a press conference hosted by the Columbia Police Department where he spoke about his daughter and addressed Dickey.

He told the room about his daughter, describing her as “the biggest Taylor Swift fan that I have ever seen,” adding that her aspirations to teach came from how much she loved children.

He then gave a message to the suspect that he attributed to his daughter. “You can’t kill my spirit. You might be able to kill my body. But you cannot kill my love that my family and friends shared with me.”

Federico’s statements are heart-wrenching, and he added that his daughter will never be forgotten, fighting back tears.

Again, Dickey had 40 prior arrests. By every measure, this was a career criminal.

According to a separate report by WIS-TV, Dickey’s first conviction came in 2014 with eight sentences for charges involving drugs, larceny, and robbery.

He pled guilty to third-degree burglary in 2023, being sentenced to five years and receiving 410 days of credit in time already served. That same report states he was on probation which was shortened “for compliance.”

Although race does not appear with the current information available to play a factor in Federico’s death, she was a white woman and Dickey is a black man.

More importantly, what sensible legal system allows a man with this sort of record to keep getting a chance to prove himself?

This is why three strike laws are so important. Dickey should already be behind bars serving a lengthy sentence.

We need a more punitive justice system. Being compassionate toward senseless criminals like this does not make them functioning members of society. It gets people killed.

