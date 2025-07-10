Another One: FBI Now Looking for Military Vet Related to Attempt to Kill ICE Agents

Whatever President Donald Trump is paying his Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, it’s not enough.

Another suspect is wanted for his role in the shooting against ICE’s Prairieland Detention Facility in Alvarado, Texas, that occurred on the Fourth of July.

Fox News reported on Thursday, 32-year-old military veteran Benjamin Hanil Song is the twelfth suspect wanted for his role in allegedly firing two AR-15-style rifles at two correctional officers and an Alvarado police officer.

He is charged with three counts of attempted murder of a federal officer. Song is also charged with three counts of discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Fox described the Friday attack as one carried out by black-clad assailants who shot fireworks and sprayed graffiti on vehicles at the facility before police were called.

One police officer was shot in the neck when he arrived, and unarmed correctional officers took on fire from the group.

According to federal prosecutors, Song bought four of the five guns connected to the shooting. Two of those were the AR-15-style rifles found at the scene.

More firearms were later recovered when searching vehicles and residences.

Song is wanted by the FBI, with a $25,000 reward being offered for information that leads to his arrest.

The FBI offers a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Benjamin Hanil Song, wanted for his alleged involvement in the July 4, 2025, attack on the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, Texas: https://t.co/7CxvJtlzG6 pic.twitter.com/Qv5EaLoR5H — FBI Most Wanted (@FBIMostWanted) July 9, 2025

In an ICE news release from Tuesday, ICE Director Todd M. Lyons stated, “This escalation in violence is incomprehensible, and those responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. This is precisely what we have been warning against, as disinformation and dangerous politically-motivated rhetoric spreads.

“We are thankful to Alvarado Police Department responding officers and that the officer injured has been discharged from the hospital. We will continue to work with the FBI and Texas Rangers as they investigate and prosecute those involved.”

The FBI said charges for the suspects range from aggravated assault to terrorism.

There’s no argument otherwise; these are terrorists.

Major media outlets and Democratic politicians tried to cover for people like this for years, misrepresenting the truth by calling events like these “peaceful protests” or “demonstrations.”

This was a politically motivated attack carried out with deadly intentions.

And still Democratic politicians liken Trump to Adolf Hitler and ICE to his henchmen, carrying out his evil agenda.

No level of evidence that ICE deport gangsters, traffickers, rapists, and murders will put that narrative to rest, because to the left, the facts don’t matter.

