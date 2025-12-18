Another One: Feds Confirm Driver Accused of Killing at Least 1 American Is Illegal Immigrant - Can't Speak English, Was Released Into Country by Biden Admin

It’s a grim reminder of the fact that Joe Biden’s legacy will live on longer than he does: A 31-year-old is dead thanks, authorities say, to the driving of a 54-year-old illegal immigrant who can’t properly speak English.

Yet he was issued a commercial driver’s license in New York and became a bus driver. Joe Biden did that.

According to Fox News, both the Department of Homeland Security and Department of Transportation say that Yisong Huang, who cannot speak English, arrived via Mexico in 2023 and was released under Biden’s immigration regime with work authorization papers.

This led to him getting work authorization papers and a CDL in New York, a sanctuary state. Last week, all those bad decisions came home to roost on a Tennessee highway, where Huang reportedly caused a major pileup by running into a tractor-trailer while he was “distracted by a video on his phone.”

Kerry Smith, an American citizen, was killed in the resulting accident. Huang is now charged with vehicular manslaughter.

This is one of several cases where a commercial driver who does not speak proficient English allegedly caused accidents leading to death.

So, here’s the chain of events — and why the New York DMV is being called out by Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy.

First, Huang entered in 2023. He told Border Patrol officials he was a Chinese national. He was released and then given work authorization papers with a Social Security card.

With that card, Huang was able to get a Class B CDL, issued by the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles on April 11, 2025. Though he illegally immigrated, he apparently was able to establish a “lawful presence” until 2029.

And naturally, the NYDMV is blaming — you guessed it! — the federal government for this mess.

“Secretary Duffy is lying about New York State once again in a desperate attempt to distract from the failing, chaotic administration he represents,” said New York State DMV spokesperson Walter McClure in a statement.

“Here is the truth: Commercial drivers Licenses are regulated by the Federal Government, and New York State DMV has, and will continue to, comply with federal rules. Every CDL we issue is subject to verification of an applicant’s lawful status through federally-issued documents reviewed in accordance with federal regulations. This is just another stunt from Secretary Duffy, and it does nothing to keep our roads safer. We will review USDOT’s letter and respond accordingly.”

McClure’s statement, dripping with partisanship though it may be, is true in one sense. Don’t expect the mainstream media to highlight it, however, because that sense is that the “federal rules” that determined the “applicant’s lawful status” were the ones formulated under Joe Biden in which illegal immigrants were waved, matador-like, into the United States with minimal vetting and given a court date far in the future along with working papers.

With those papers, some of these individuals, who in many cases couldn’t speak English or understand road signs properly, got behind the wheel of a truck or a bus. In Huang’s case, it was a tour bus, which was mercifully empty aside from him when he apparently decided to take his eyes off the road to watch a video.

This was exactly the same problem we had with Harjinder Singh, the illegal immigrant from India who was responsible for killing three people on the Florida Turnpike in August when he decided to make a U-turn. He, like Huang, got his CDL from a deep blue state after getting permission to stay in the United States.

He, like Huang, also failed an English proficiency test. And, in those cases, California and Washington, the two states that gave him licenses, hid behind his legal status.

Secretary Duffy and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, meanwhile, seem to understand the issue quite well.

“It’s not just that Joe Biden let millions of migrants flood into our country illegally,” Duffy said Wednesday. “His administration doled out the documentation these unqualified foreign drivers needed to obtain trucking licenses and operate 40-ton missiles on the highway. The fact that this individual failed a basic English test also calls into question how he even got the license in the first place.”

“Far too many innocent Americans have been killed by illegal aliens driving semitrucks and big rigs. And yet, sanctuary states around the country have been issuing illegal aliens commercial driver’s licenses,” Noem said. “The Trump Administration is ending the chaos. The brave men and women of ICE are working nonstop to get criminal illegal aliens out of our communities and off our roads.”

And if the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles wants to help, just give ICE the names of all the illegals that got CDLs and other licenses. Simple, no?

Let this be a reminder: Not a single one of the Americans killed by Biden’s illegals had to die. Not one. But Joe Biden made certain they would be killed. Or raped. Or robbed. Or molested. He’s responsible for it all.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.