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Semi-trucks parked in a lot at rest stop on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Somerset, Pennsylvania, on July 23, 2023.
Semi-trucks parked in a lot at rest stop on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Somerset, Pennsylvania, on July 23, 2023. (arlutz73 / Getty Images)

Another One: Haitian Illegal Accused of Homicide After Fiery Tractor Trailer Crash Kills State Trooper - Blue State Had Granted His CDL

 By Jack Davis  July 7, 2026 at 7:05am
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A Haitian living in the United States illegally has been identified as the driver in a fiery crash in Pennsylvania last week that led to the death of a state trooper.

Michael Bon faces a charge of homicide by vehicle in connection with the July 1 death of Trooper Michael Pahira, according to WCAU-TV.

The incident that led to Pahira’s death took place on I-81 in Schuylkill County on Wednesday. Pahira was conducting a routine inspection of a tractor trailer at about 7 a.m. when a second tractor trailer struck Pahira’s vehicle and then plowed into the first tractor trailer.

Pahira was pinned under the wreckage as the trucks caught fire before bystanders freed him. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital, according to the New York Post.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has lodged a detainer for Bon, according to a Department of Homeland Security news release.


Bon was given a Commercial Driver’s License by the state of Massachusetts, the release noted.

“This Haitian illegal alien was released into our country by the Biden Administration, and the sanctuary state of Massachusetts gave him a Commercial Driver’s License,” Acting Assistant DHS Secretary Lauren Bis said.

“Now, because of these reckless policies, a Pennsylvania State Trooper is dead after a crash that was 100 percent preventable. Illegal aliens should not be driving trucks on America’s highways. Our hearts and prayers go out to his family and the Pennsylvania State Police as they mourn this loss,” Bis said.

According to the Boston Herald, Bon was admitted into the country in July 2024 at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport with the status of a parolee. In October 2024, he sought Temporary Protected Status with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. It was never granted.

Related:
DHS Asks North Carolina Court Not to Release Thrice-Deported Illegal Whose Reckless Driving Killed Little Girl

According to DHS, his parole was terminated in June 2025, but Bon remained in the U.S. illegally and lived in Brockton, Massachusetts.

Pennsylvania State Police Troopers Association President Stephen Polishan said Bon should never have been on America’s highways, according to WPXI-TV.

“This is not about politics. This is about right versus wrong,” he said.

“Trooper Pahira was a hero, and his family, fellow troopers and the public deserve answers. They need to know why the person accused of this senseless killing, who was in the United States illegally, had been granted a commercial driver’s license in Massachusetts,” he said.

“This individual should never have been driving such a dangerous vehicle on our highways. But he was, and now a good man is dead. Trooper Pahira should be alive today,” he said.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
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Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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