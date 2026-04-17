Another One: Illegal Charged With Rape, Kidnapping After Spanberger Made VA Sanctuary State, Lib Judge Released Him

This November, in a number of swing states or states that are normally red, Democrats are going to ask you to vote blue because they’ve nominated what they term “moderates.”

It’s how they won an overwhelming victory in Virginia in that state’s off-year gubernatorial election. Former U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger was a “moderate” compared with the “extreme” Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, who was a radical because she thought men were men and women were women and ought to use the locker room of their immutable sex.

In short order, now-Gov. Spanberger has proved what a “moderate” Democrat looks like. She’s grabbing your money, she’s grabbing your guns, she’s grabbing your right to representation via gerrymandering, and she’s attempting to grab your right to have your voice heard in the Electoral College by signing onto the very unconstitutional National Popular Vote Interstate Contract, a piece of legislation that aims to mute how presidents are elected by automatically assigning a state’s electoral votes to whoever wins the popular vote no matter who won the state.

Meanwhile, she’s also shown what a “moderate” Democrat does on illegal immigration. After effectively making Virginia a sanctuary state by ordering officials not to cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, yet another illegal — sorry, “undocumented person” — has committed a heinous crime after being let out by a liberal judge.

In this case, according to Fox News, 28-year-old Luzvin Orvando Garcia Moran is being hit with charges of abduction of a person with intent to defile, sodomy by force or victim helplessness, and assault in an alleged attempted rape.

On Sunday morning, Garcia Moran allegedly accosted a woman who was waiting for a ride share in Arlington, Virginia, WJLA-TV reported.

“Police said the man followed the victim, grabbing her and shoving her against a wall,” the station reported.

“Officers said the man assaulted the victim, but she managed to get away. However, Garcia Moran managed to catch her again and continued his attack,” it added.

“The woman called for help and a pair of good Samaritans stepped in to help and called the police.”

However, as the Department of Homeland Security noted in a news release pleading with Gov. Spanberger and Virginia Democrats not to release him under any circumstances, this is a man who shouldn’t have been on the streets. In addition to being illegally in the country from Guatemala, he had been let out after accumulating more than two dozen charges since the beginning of the decade.

“According to Arlington County Court records, Moran has at least 25 prior charges dating back to 2020, including nine counts of being intoxicated in public, assault and battery, disorderly conduct, attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer, and several probation violations,” the release read.

And, according to reports, he was released by a liberal judge just two months ago:

Luzvin Orvando Garcia, an Illegal alien from Guatemala with 25 prior charges, was just arrested for trying to rape a woman in Virginia. Soros-backed DA Parisa Dehghani-Tafti freed him from prison just two months ago. pic.twitter.com/q4C4iuWYlP — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 16, 2026

“Virginia’s sanctuary policies allowed this illegal alien to go on a crime spree,” acting DHS Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said in a statement.

“Despite prior arrests by law enforcement, this criminal was released from jail multiple times before he went on to commit this attempted heinous rape. We are calling on Arlington County sanctuary politicians and Governor Abigail Spanberger to commit to not releasing this criminal from jail back into our communities. How many more times must they release criminals into our neighborhoods to create more innocent victims?”

And she says this, of course, because Garcia Moran is hardly alone.

In March, 18-year-old Israel Flores Ortiz — who was here illegally from El Salvador — was charged with groping girls in the Fairfax County High School he was enrolled at. While ICE issued a detainer on him, Fairfax County decided to ignore it.

BREAKING: An illegal alien from El Salvador has been arrested in Fairfax County, VA on nine counts of assault and battery for groping girls in the hallway of the high school. Israel Flores Ortiz crossed the border in 2024, was released into the country by the Biden admin, and is… pic.twitter.com/hCnTYIt7B3 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 13, 2026

Then, going back to February, when Spanberger was tapped to give the response to Donald Trump’s State of the Union — the face of the new “moderate” Democrat Party focused on “affordability” — she told America that ICE officials were “poorly trained federal agents” who have “detained American citizens and people who aspire to be Americans.”

As it turns out, just hours before she made those remarks, a 32-year-old illegal alien from Senegal who was still on the streets and in the country despite dozens of arrests allegedly stabbed a mother to death at a bus stop in Fairfax County.

“Unfortunately, the defendant in this case also had a history of selecting victims with no fixed address,” a spokeswoman for the Commonwealth of Virginia’s attorney’s office said at the time.

“In multiple cases, we were unable to move forward with prosecution because victims could not be located or contacted, despite considerable effort from our police department to bring them to court.”

You can forget everything else, although you shouldn’t: They may rebrand themselves as “moderates” focused on making things “affordable,” but they aren’t moderate and they’ll take your money while they let illegal alien criminals take away your right to be safe.

That alone should be disqualifying. What’s sad is that it’s hardly the only woe Spanberger will visit upon her state’s residents.

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