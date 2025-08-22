Share
Commentary

Another One: Illegal Russian Sends Man, Service Dog Crashing to the Ground in Vicious Attack Ending in Brain Injury

 By Samuel Short  August 22, 2025 at 1:34pm
An alleged assault by a Russian national in South Carolina shows, once again, that the issue of illegal immigration is one of safety for our communities.

Bryan Kobel, CEO of multimillion-dollar biotechnology company TC BioPharm, filed a lawsuit Aug. 18 after an alleged assault by his would-be Uber driver Vadim Nikolaevich Uliumdzhiev sent him to the pavement, leaving him bleeding from the back of his head and concussed.

On April 24, Kobel and his girlfriend called an Uber after eating at a restaurant on Upper King Street in Charleston, South Carolina. A dispute arose when Kobel tried to enter the vehicle with his service dog.

Uliumdzhiev allegedly exited the vehicle, head-butted Kobel, and punched him in the face, causing Kobel to collapse to the ground along with his dog, according to the Post and Courier.

WARNING: The following video contains scenes of violence that some viewers may find offensive.

Kobel’s Uber account was reportedly deactivated the following day. Uliumdzhiev was arrested May 8 and charged with second-degree assault and battery.

The lawsuit alleges he is not a legal resident of the United States. While in jail, Immigration and Customs Enforcement put a hold on him. His driver’s license was also reportedly fake.

Should the attacker be deported or sentenced to prison here in the U.S.?

After posting bail, Uliumdzhiev was transferred to an ICE facility in Folkston, Georgia, according to the Post and Courier.

The dispute began when Kobel tried to tell the driver the service animal was licensed. Uliumdzhiev told police he was allergic. After getting back in his car after the alleged assault, another man can be seen taking a picture of the plates on Uliumdzhiev’s Audi SUV.

A local news report shared the 911 call made after the incident.

The caller can be heard telling the 911 operator Kobel was, “bleeding very badly in the back of the head, and we’re going to need an ambulance.”

Kobel’s lawsuit alleges Uber is at fault for improperly screening Uliumdzhiev, who, as of Wednesday, was still in the custody of ICE.

These are the people Democrats insist on defending while Americans are terrorized.

The situation created a totally barbaric and senseless attack by a man who, it appears, should not have been in this country in the first place.

Comments by Kobel from the local news report indicate he’s still having trouble because of the concussion he suffered.

So many people failed him leading up to that day in April. Uber failed him with this awful choice for a driver. Our country failed him by allowing someone like this to be here.

Luckily, he’s still alive, but will be dealing with his injuries potentially for the rest of his life.

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




