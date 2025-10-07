Another One: Lib Arrested Over Assassination Messages to GOP Rep - Lawmaker's Kids Were Threatened, Too

In Donald Trump’s first term, we had comediennes holding up his bloodied, effigial head for photoshoots. Before his second term, we had one man who actually made the once-and-future president’s head bloody with a bullet, and one who certainly hoped to try.

Charlie Kirk, arguably the most prominent conservative activist since William F. Buckley, has been assassinated. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh almost was, allegedly by a man who wanted to kill several more conservative justices, as well. Progressives now believe in record numbers that violence is an acceptable means to achieve a political end. New York City is poised to elect a mayor who believes the phrase “globalize the intifada” isn’t problematic.

And now, in Loudoun County, Virginia, we have yet another crazed progressive loony who allegedly sent a Virginia GOP state lawmaker a death threat for complaining about a racist sign aimed at Republican gubernatorial candidate Winsome Earle-Sears.

According to WJLA, a man named Patrick Murphy is facing felony charges after writing a threat to Republican Del. Geary Higgins, the last Republican left in Loudoun County.

This is Patrick Murphy’s booking photo. pic.twitter.com/6JR3Yon9rW — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) September 29, 2025

Because of the fact that his part of the world is trending further to the left, Higgins is in a contentious race where his opponent has tried to tie him to Jan. 6 and big data, Fox News reported. However, Higgins’ office said what triggered the death threat was an ad Higgins issued using a now-infamous sign deployed against Earle-Sears when she spoke out at a school board meeting regarding transgender bathroom policies.

“Hey Winsome, if trans can’t share your bathroom, then blacks can’t share my water fountain,” the sign read. (Earle-Sears, for those of you dense enough not to get the point, is black.)

The ad triggered this threat from Murphy, Higgins’ people said: “F*** off Geary. I will shoot u @ yer next public rally. Then send you memes with the photos. I know where your f***in kids are too.”

Is it time to introduce automatic mandatory sentencing for those threatening political assassination? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (82 Votes) No: 2% (2 Votes)

While the news wasn’t reported until last week, Loudoun Now said that Murphy was arrested on Sept. 2 and released on $2,500 bond. He’s agreed to have no contact with either Higgins or his family, which is a promise I’m sure isn’t worth the paper it was printed on, and most court documents these days are electronic.

“Let me be clear: Threats of violence have no place in our political discourse. I will not be intimidated, silenced, or deterred from doing the job I was elected to do — fighting for my constituents in Western Loudoun and Fauquier, and standing up for common sense,” Higgins said in a statement, tying the threat to the rhetoric of his opponent and the top of the ticket for the Democrats, gubernatorial candidate Rep. Abigail Spanberger.

“Abigail Spanberger is telling her supporters to ‘let their rage fuel them,’ and my opponent is up on TV right now calling me a crook and a treasonist, and blatantly lying about my record,” Higgins said.

“The last two sessions in Richmond we’ve been called every name under the sun. It should be shocking to no one that continuing to call your political opponents names like ‘Nazis’ will ultimately lead to violence,” he added.

But it’s not just Richmond. Everywhere in America, we’ve seen incitements to violence — and while heated rhetoric can come from both sides, it’s almost all come from just one in this case.

For instance, remember when Kathy Griffin did this and swore it was just a joke?

Today in 2017, comedienne Kathy Griffin was fired from CNN after photo of her holding bloody head resembling Donald Trump by Tyler Shields was revealed. pic.twitter.com/EBy278gtyg — Howard Prince (@Howodd69) May 31, 2025

Who’s laughing now? Not Donald or Melania Trump. Not Erika Kirk. And certainly not Geary Higgins.

You’ve heard it before over the past few weeks. You’ll hear it again, and you’ll hear it from me, and from other conservatives, until the other side admits it: We are not the same.

We did not birth this rough beast which has, its hour come round at last, slouched toward Bethlehem to be born. The parents must take responsibility for the progeny before any real talk of healing can begin.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.