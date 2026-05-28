Another One: Male LGBT Activist Arrested After Admitting Abusive Plan for 13-Year-Old Boy

The thing that LGBT activists say never happens happened again.

The Post Millennial’s Andy Ngo reported via his Substack that a Florida Atlantic University “queer activist” has been arrested after allegedly trying to meet a 13-year-old boy for sexual relations on Tuesday.

21-year-old Christian Joseph “C.J.” Walden of Boynton Beach, Florida, has been charged with traveling to meet a minor for an unlawful sexual act and using a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony.

561 Predator Catchers confronted Walden at a Home Depot, filming the conversation.

The footage was later posted to YouTube by CBS12.

The man holding the camera can be heard questioning Walden. “Who are you going to meet?” “This guy I met online,” he replied.

“How old is he?” he was asked. “I think 14,” Walden answered.

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“Well, he said he was turning 14, right?” which Walden answered in the affirmative.

He was arrested at the Home Depot where the exchange was filmed.

Per WPEC-TV, Walden’s hearing was on Wednesday morning in West Palm Beach, Florida.

His mother, who was present, commented, “He’s never been arrested. He’s a good kid.”

His father made a similar statement, believing, “He’s absolutely innocent.”

Florida Atlantic Student Government filed two separate bills against Walden, one for his removal and the other to impeach him.

Per Ngo’s Substack, Walden is the editor-in-chief of OutFAU, a so-called “queer news publication.”

He also started a “sex-positive education” nonprofit, PRISM FL, Inc.

Ngo also reported that Walden said his “turn offs” were “racism, homophobia, sexism, or other abusive behavior.”

Apparently trying to hurt children doesn’t qualify as abuse.

Walden has also testified at the Florida State Capitol against the removal of diversity, equity, and inclusion in hiring practices.

How many leftists gripped by Trump Derangement Syndrome will speak up about this case?

They claim to care about child abuse, slandering President Donald Trump by alleging he was one of sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s clients.

We have a “queer activist” on camera talking about his plans. Shouldn’t that be enough for them to say something?

If they really cared about stopping pedophiles, they’d be watching this crowd like hawks.

How many more reasons do we need to bring back the asylum?

“Trans” people shoot children in schools. Activists want to abuse them.

Some of them sadly fulfill their evil desires. It was fortunate Walden was caught before that could potentially happen here.

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