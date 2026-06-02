Another One: New Dem Candidate's Old Tweets Unearthed, Called for the Single Worst Policing Policy We've Ever Seen - and So Much More Insanity

The unmasking of closet communists always reveals a silver lining. Namely, something compelled them to conceal their communist sympathies in the first place.

Thus, even communists know that the broader American public finds their murderous ideology abhorrent.

According to CNN, 32-year-old Darializa Avila Chevalier, a New York congressional candidate backed by Democratic Mayor Zohran Mamdani of New York City, “deleted a previous Twitter account that included thousands of posts and reposts expressing support for abolishing police, prisons and borders, as well as seizing private property and nationalizing major industries and calling into question Israel’s right to exist.”

That is a lot of lunacy crammed into one sentence.

Avila Chevalier, a doctoral student (of course) and an investigator in a New York City public defender’s office, has launched a primary challenge against Democratic Rep. Adriano Espaillat, a five-term incumbent in New York’s 13th Congressional District.

Based on a review of the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine, which preserved more than 3,600 tweets from Avila Chevalier’s since-deleted Twitter account between 2018 and 2022, CNN found “hundreds of deleted posts and reposts” calling for “abolishing police, prisons and borders; tweets about communism; calls for open borders and zero deportations; and expletive-laden attacks on Democrats.”

For instance, in September 2021 she wrote the following: “A world without borders — just like a world without prisons or police — is possible, necessary, and the only moral way forward.”

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In that same month, she also shared since-deleted posts, such as “all deportation is wrong” and “Yes, literally, abolish the border.”

On the police, Avila Chevalier saved perhaps her most insane post for the Black Lives Matter madness of 2020.

In that late spring of “racial reckoning,” which involved nothing more than virtue-signaling acts of self-flagellation, a Twitter user named Bridget Eileen tweeted that abolishing the police involved ending policing “as we know it.”

Avila Chevalier, however, found that description insufficiently radical.

“No,” the current Democrat congressional candidate wrote. “It means ending policing full stop. Period.”

Missed opportunity by CNN to note that Avila Chevalier’s display name at the time was “Dill be Dasio Hate Mail” https://t.co/djWJMAHoCt pic.twitter.com/7ZqtJ4a710 — Jeff Coltin (@JCColtin) June 1, 2026

We cannot know precisely why Avila Chevalier deleted her old account. But we do know that people do not expunge their own words when they still find them useful.

“My opponent wants to live in the past. He is re-litigating social media posts from half a decade ago, and continuing to champion an outdated politics that fails to serve our people,” Avila Chevalier said in a statement to CNN. “I have grown considerably since in the years since these tweets, and I am focused on our community and our community’s future.”

Likewise, in a statement of his own, Mamdani maintained his endorsement.

“In Congress, she’ll take on corporate greed, bad landlords, and D.C.’s broken political system,” the mayor said. “At a time when power is concentrated in fewer and fewer hands, Darializa will fight in Congress for New York City’s working families. She’s the champion we need for a city New Yorkers can actually afford.”

In other words, Avila Chevalier needs to appeal to non-communist Democrats. Her alleged growth since 2020, if true, is also irrelevant. For present purposes, it matters only that she felt compelled to delete her account.

In 2020, leftist lunatics openly called for things like abolishing police and borders. Amid the statue-toppling, neo-Marxist furor of the BLM summer, they felt emboldened.

By 2022, however, circumstances forced the leftist demons into a strategic retreat. Sensible Americans, asleep for decades, finally awakened to the leftist agenda, and they found it repellent.

Of course, we cannot carry that narrative too far. After all, some loony 2026 leftist congressional candidates, once exposed, have doubled down on their lunacy.

Avila Chevalier, however, has not. In fact, she felt obligated to say that she has “grown considerably” since her communist outbursts. And that heartening fact shows that leftists have lost ground the further left they have drifted.

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