Another One: Occultist Attempted Murderer Comes Out as Trans

One of the infamous Slender Man attackers, who repeatedly stabbed a fellow 12-year-old girl back in 2014 during an assault inspired by the spooky fictional character, now identifies as transgender and has been granted supervised release from a Wisconsin mental hospital.

Morgan Geyser and Anissa Weier stabbed their friend, Payton Leutner, 19 times in a wooded area of Wisconsin, claiming that the attack was necessary to appease the fictional character of Slender Man — which the two girls attempted to commune with regularly in occult-like fashion — according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

Geyser, now 22, claims transgender identity and insists she is a male, per psychiatrist Brooke Lundbohm, who testified at a Jan. 9 hearing, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

The young woman appeared in court wearing thick glasses, a sweater, and short hair.

The family of Leutner, who survived the attack after a cyclist found her abandoned, disapproved of the decision to grant the assailant supervised release.

“Morgan Geyser has withdrawn her request to be released twice. More recently, her request was denied,” they said in a statement ahead of her hearing, per the Daily Mail.

“We are confident that the judicial system will make a decision that will ensure the community and my daughter remain safe.”

But Lundbohm and other medical professionals advocated for her return to society.

“On May 31 of 2024, the ten-year anniversary of the index offense, Ms. Geyser indicated to her treatment staff that she identifies as a transgender male,” Lundbohm said, adding that she was using female pronouns for Geyser “to be consistent with the collateral records.”

“In her treatment records, she’s now identified with male pronouns and a separate name,” she added, noting that the young woman now uses a breast binder to make herself appear more masculine.

“This is a process that has been going on for quite some time,” the psychiatrist reported.

Kayla Pope, the medical director of the hospital, similarly claimed that Geyser was ready for release, asserting, “She is safe to return to the community.”

Kenneth Robbins, yet another doctor, called for her release to a supervised group home, noting that Geyser has a history of autism and sexual abuse.

But the sentiment was far from unanimous. Deborah Collins, another psychiatrist, said that Geyser should remain away from society.

“It’s my opinion to a reasonable degree of professional certainty that she currently presents a significant risk of bodily harm to herself or others if conditionally released,” Collins said.

The attack sent shivers down many spines when the news broke over a decade ago. But the new developments with the assailant should also give us the creeps.

Clearly both transgenderism and psychotic violence are rooted in mental illness. And there have been several instances of transgender individuals committing violent acts — like the woman who claimed identity as a man and committed a school shooting at a Christian school in Nashville and other horrific incidents involving self-proclaimed transgender assailants.

Geyser is not mentally well, and she should most certainly be kept from harming others and herself, ideally by remaining away from society.

Many have done wrong by Geyser, and she has done wrong by herself through her evil choices. In any case, she should indeed be kept from doing more wrong by others.

