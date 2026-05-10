Another One? Orbital Radar, Ancient Artifact, and Geo Coordinates Point to Second Great Sphinx in Giza Plateau - Researcher 'Very Confident' of Find

For centuries, the windswept sands of the Giza Plateau have guarded some of the world’s greatest mysteries.

Towering pyramids, hidden tombs, and the legendary Great Sphinx of Giza continues to inspire wonder among archaeologists and travelers alike.

The Daily Mail reported that a new potential discovery recently discussed on the “Matt Beall Limitless” podcast has reignited global fascination with this ancient site.

The potential discovery centers on work led by Italian radar specialist Filippo Biondi, who used satellite radar imaging and synthetic aperture radar technology to scan sections of the plateau for subtle ground vibrations. According to Biondi, the scans revealed unusual underground formations beneath a mound of hardened sand close to the existing Sphinx.

“Down underneath the Giza Plateau, there is something very huge that we are measuring… There is an underground megastructure,” Biondi said.

Researchers believe the buried structure could be enormous, possibly measuring more than 100 feet tall. They also reported detecting vertical shafts and horizontal passageways beneath the site, features they say resemble structures associated with the known Sphinx.

The “Dream Stele,” also known as the Sphinx Stele, is an ancient stone monument placed between the paws of the Great Sphinx during the reign of Pharaoh Thutmose IV around 1401 BC. Some interpretations of the carvings appear to show two sphinxes rather than one, which could hint at prior knowledge of a twin monument having existed at Giza.

Biondi and his collaborators also pointed to geometric alignments across the plateau. They explained that when they drew a line from the center of the Khafre Pyramid to the existing Sphinx, it created a precise geometric path across the plateau, forming what Biondi described as a mirrored reference line to identify the second location.

When that same alignment was mirrored from the center of the Great Pyramid, it pointed to the exact spot where the scans now suggest a second Sphinx may be buried under a mound of hardened sand.

They argue that the symmetry is too precise to be accidental.

The idea of hidden monuments beneath Giza is not entirely new. Over the years, numerous theories have suggested secret chambers, underground tunnels, and even entire cities may exist beneath the plateau. Some of those theories were inspired by legitimate discoveries, such as the “Big Void” detected inside the Great Pyramid using cosmic ray scanning technology.

Critics warned that underground anomalies can be caused by natural geological formations rather than buried statues or buildings. They argue that good old-fashioned digging and physical excavation will be the only way to confidently determine what lies beneath the mound.

Biondi’s interpretation of the data quickly gained millions of views. Some internet users embraced the possibility of a hidden Sphinx, while others dismissed the story as another exaggerated mystery tied to ancient Egypt. Discussions exploded across social platforms, where skeptics accused the researchers of chasing publicity and others countered that it would be easy to prove with excavation.

Despite the criticism, supporters of the theory insist the scans deserve further investigation. They argue that modern imaging technologies have transformed archaeology and that remote sensing techniques have already helped uncover hidden structures elsewhere in Egypt.

The fascination surrounding the Sphinx itself only adds fuel to the mystery. The colossal limestone monument, believed to be around 4,500 years old, and which other scientists such as Robert Schoch date as much older (circa 10,000 BC), remains one of the world’s most recognizable ancient sculptures. Historians still debate aspects of its construction, symbolism, and original appearance.

Some researchers note that paired sphinxes were common in ancient Egyptian architecture. Temples and ceremonial pathways often featured twin guardian statues placed side by side. This historical pattern has encouraged speculation that Giza may once have included another matching monument.

At the same time, many experts caution against allowing excitement to outrun evidence.

For now, the alleged second Sphinx remains only a possibility hidden beneath layers of sand and continued debate.

The Daily Mail said that Biondi’s team has begun preparing formal plans for excavation if permission is granted: “We have located some special entrances where we can work in situ. It means that we have written a project proposal that can be submitted to the Egyptian authorities.”

Biondi went on to say, “In this project proposal, we have specifically indicated that some shafts are visible, which are located between the first Sphinx and the Khafre pyramid.”

He shared that researchers have identified two or three shafts in the area, including one particularly large shaft that appears to be blocked by debris, and he added that clearing those blockages could be the key to unlocking what lies beneath.

The debris, according to Biondi, can be easily removed, allowing his team safe access to the underground structures and potentially opening what he described as entrances into a larger underground network beneath the plateau.

Even after thousands of years of exploration, the plateau still feels unfinished, as though it may be hiding secrets waiting to emerge from beneath the desert.

While Egyptian authorities have not confirmed plans for a major excavation at the site to date, commenters on social media have begun speculating about the tremendous amount of tourism and revenue Egypt could expect if they were to launch an archaeological investigation into Biondi’s data hits of megalithic structures.

Whether the mysterious mound contains a buried monument, a natural rock formation, or nothing unusual at all, the speculation has revived global curiosity about one of Earth’s most famous archaeological landscapes.

Until researchers can investigate further, the sands of Giza will continue guarding their secrets in an increasingly loud silence.

Personal Note: As an archaeologist, I had an extraordinary opportunity to attend a small group discussion and presentation with Filippo Biondi in which he presented his research methods and techniques surrounding the synthetic aperture radar technology. I found the discussion and his work to be fascinating and certainly worthy of further discussion and exploration. His findings have tapped into the shared heart of the world’s curiosity. Everyone seems to be holding their collective breath and watching what may be the most anticipated archaeological excavation in history.

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