Another One: Suspect in Hammer Attack at JD Vance's Home Is Man Who Changed Name to Julia, Comes From Wealthy Democrat Family

The conceptual Bulgarian-born artist Christo died over five years ago. It’s a shame, because the Democratic Party and the American left need him again.

Christo, for those of you who aren’t into his “art,” was into wrapping stuff up. Not just like Christmas presents, although his work could be dismissed as such. No, he liked covering up stuff like the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, the Reichstag building in Berlin, and the gates in Central Park, New York.

His work, ladies and gentlemen:

The Reichstag building in Berlin, after Christo wrappped it in 1995. pic.twitter.com/4XHBaRHHjf — CHOVE (@CHOKOEV) June 2, 2025

Christo and his collaborator, Jeanne-Claude, may have been hacks of the highest order, but when it comes to covering things up, they were nothing if not successful. If he was alive today, he could perhaps undertake his most ambitious project: Wrapping up and concealing every high-profile violent political criminal that either identified as transgender or had links to someone who did.

In the latest example of the pattern we aren’t supposed to notice, a hammer-wielding attacker at the home of Vice President J.D. Vance in Ohio is allegedly a man who identifies as a woman named Julia and whose wealthy parents are Democratic donors, the New York Post reported.

William DeFoor, 26, was arrested Monday after he shattered several windows at Vance’s Cincinnati home in an attempt to break in. The vice president and his family were in danger, nor were they in Ohio at the time.

And then came the least surprising sentence in the story: “It’s unclear whether DeFoor identifies as transgender or nonbinary, but he recently appeared to be posting under the name Julia DeFoor. Cops listed the suspect’s name as William, and his gender as male.”

His parents, who live in the Hyde Park neighborhood of the city, include a father who graduated from Harvard and is a professor at the University of Cincinnati’s College of Medicine after a long career as a pediatric urologist.

BREAKING: JD Vance home attacker William DeFoor confirmed to be transgender and goes by the name “Julia” Both parents are registered as Democrats, donating over $11,000 to Kamala Harris in 2024. They also donated to Joe Biden. There it is. pic.twitter.com/DSZjzgJvsy — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 5, 2026

And again, transgender rights activists are going to pull a Christo and effectively wrap his attempt at gender redefinition.

The list of those who are either transgender-identifying or adjacent to those who are who have committed acts of political violence is so long that it would take a dissertation to fully go through it.

Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson, was in a sexual relationship with his transgender-identifying roommate and wrote transgender-supportive messages on the bullets he used. But we don’t talk about that any more, do we?

The shooter in the Annunciation Catholic School shooting in Minneapolis, 23-year-old Robin Westman, was a transgender male. Not only were we not supposed to notice this, we were chastised by Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey for the very act of noticing, while he lectured us about how the actual victims of the shooting which left two children dead were really members of the trans community.

BREAKING: Democratic Mayor Jacob Frey DEFENDS the trans SHOOTER who targeted and killed Catholics in a hate crime:

“And I have heard about a whole lot of hate that’s being directed at our trans community. Anybody who is using this as an using this as an opportunity to villainize… pic.twitter.com/nnDXPrB1Nd — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) August 27, 2025

This shooting came two years after a nearly identical attack against another Christian school in Nashville by another transgender shooter. That shooter’s full manifesto has never been officially released, for reasons we can likely imagine.

And since 2020, roughly 40 percent of accused and/or convicted mass school shooters or would-be mass school shooters (i.e., those with a credible enough plan to get themselves long prison terms) have been transgender-identifying. And instead of receiving help for their delusions, they received affirmation, hormones, drugs, and cultural praise.

But we’re not going to talk about that part. We’re not going to talk about other transgender-related political violence. None of it can be talked about. The media must play Christo, putting a huge white sheet over the obvious glaring fact in all of these cases.

The artist may be dead, but his art — sadly — lives on.

