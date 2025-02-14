Another One: Trans Teen Arrested, Vast School Shooting Plot, Planned for Year, 'I Hate You All DIE DIE DIE'

A deeply disturbed Indiana high school student has been charged with plotting a massive shooting at her school on the seventh anniversary of the school massacre in Parkland, Florida.

Trinity Shockley, who turned 18 in November, according to ABC News, was arrested Thursday after a tip to an FBI tipline about her social media messages was turned over to local police.

Shockley not only identified as a transgender male by the name of “Jamie,” according to ABC, she was apparently infatuated Parkland gunman Nikolas Cruz.

The ABC report is below:

In messages posted to the social media platform Discord, she included pictures of 10 ammunition magazines for an AR-15 rifle, according to WTHR in Indianapolis.

She also described her planned massacre at Mooresville High School in Mooresville, Indiana, as “Parkland part two.”

“I’ve been planning this for a YEAR,” she wrote, according to ABC.

On Feb. 14, 2018, Cruz slaughtered 17 students and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in a crime that shocked Florida and the country.

Are you surprised that the would-be shooter is reportedly transgender? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 2% (33 Votes) No: 98% (1878 Votes)

Shockley had Cruz’s picture in a heart-shaped locket on a necklace, according to WTHR-TV.

She had also written to the imprisoned Cruz several times, according to ABC, which cited court documents, and had even planned to have children with him. Yet she reportedly maintained a transgender male identity.

According to WTHR, notebooks investigators found in Shockley’s backpack contained equally disturbing notes, such as:

“I hate you all DIE DIE DIE!!”

“I want to hurt others.”

“Becoming the worst version of myself hurts but this needs to be done.”

“I love you Nikolas (Cruz).”

“Why can’t Nikolas (Cruz) be mine? I need him in my life.”

Cruz wasn’t the only mass killer who was the object of Shockley’s attention, though.

On a wall in her bedroom, she had photos of Cruz, Dylann Roof, a white supremacist who killed nine black members of a church congregation in South Carolina in 2015 in hopes of sparking a race war, and Randy Stair, who went by the name of Andrew Blaze, and killed three co-workers at a grocery store in northern Pennsylvania in June 2017.

Stair was also sexually confused, according to a CBS News report from the time, and “would dress as a woman on Wednesday nights, when his parents went bowling, and secretly wanted a sex change operation.”

According to ABC, Shockley told detectives she was only “joking” about the threats.

She also said, she’d been bullied by others since she suffered serious injuries from being hit by a drunken driver in 2022. She suffered two brain contusions and other injuries, ABC reported.

She had received counseling at the school, according to ABC, and had expressed suicidal thoughts, but nothing that was considered serious.

Her father would not approve of other mental health treatment, according to ABC, and Shockley signed up for it on her own when she became a legal adult.

ABC did not describe whether the treatment was so-called “gender-affirming care.”

While an infinitesimally small part of the population, about 0.5 percent according to a Newsweek report Thursday that cited research figures and Census data, those claiming to be transgender make up an inordinate share of those responsible for headline-making violence.

In January, a transgender cult surfaced that is allegedly responsible for crimes nationwide, including the murder of a Border Patrol agent in Vermont.

The same month, one of two young women imprisoned for the near-fatal occult stabbing of a teenage girl in 2014 was granted supervised release after her psychiatrists assured a judge that she is no longer a danger to the community — but that she now identifies as a man.

Probably the most infamous is Audrey Hale, a woman who claimed a male identity. Hale killed three children and three adults at a Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee, in March 2023 before being killed at the scene by police.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.