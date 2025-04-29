Another One: Trump Snags $150 Billion Investment in America from New Manufacturing Giant

If you look closely, you can find daily evidence of what separates Americas’ friends from our sworn enemies.

For instance, President Donald Trump has established himself as Americans’ best friend and most capable advocate. On the other hand, we find our most conspicuous enemies within the ranks of the insidious establishment media.

In a statement issued Monday, manufacturing giant IBM announced a $150 billion investment in the United States.

That commitment, spread out over the next five years, will include more than $30 billion in research and development.

Arvind Krishna, IBM chairman, president, and chief executive officer, placed the investment in a broad context.

“Technology doesn’t just build the future — it defines it,” Krishna said. “We have been focused on American jobs and manufacturing since our founding 114 years ago, and with this investment and manufacturing commitment, we are ensuring that IBM remains the epicenter of the world’s most advanced computing and AI capabilities.”

Trump, of course, has made attracting these kinds of investments a major priority in his second administration.

In fact, his brilliant and wildly successful tariff policy, deeply rooted in a historical understanding of core American principles that have eluded most modern U.S. statesmen, has had as its major objective not the crushing of economic rivals but the elevation of the long-neglected and — by the establishment, at least — despised American worker.

Indeed, Trump has already proven his ability to elevate the American worker by attracting major investments.

Alas, every good story has its villain. Enter the establishment media.

For instance, in reporting on IBM’s Monday announcement, CBS News took a subtle, obligatory swipe at the president.

“Although not all the companies pledging to expand in the U.S. have directly cited the tariffs as a motivating factor,” the outlet wrote, “the White House has touted such corporate commitments as wins.”

Oh, so the White House has only touted those investments as wins. Incredible.

First of all, imagine how CBS would have reported the story in the unlikely event that former President Joe Biden had cut short one of his perpetual vacations and roused himself from his 10 a.m. nap long enough to do anything beneficial for Americans:

“Today Company X announced major investments in the United States, which experts attribute to the Biden White House’s Build Back Better initiative.”

Of course, CBS could have simply reported the entire IBM statement. That would have removed all cause for guesswork regarding the company’s motives.

For instance, the statement featured a total of six short paragraphs. The words “U.S.,” “America,” or “American” appeared at least once in each paragraph.

“More than 70 percent of the entire world’s transactions by value run through the IBM mainframes that are manufactured right here in America,” the company noted.

Also, in the very next sentence, IBM “will continue to design, build and assemble quantum computers in America.”

That sounds like a kind of special emphasis on American manufacturing — an emphasis the establishment media concealed by omission — expressed in response to a president who has prioritized elevating American workers.

Small wonder that those workers can so easily distinguish friends from enemies.

