Another Republican Governor Set to Enter Growing 2024 Presidential Race: Report

North Dakota Republican Gov. Doug Burgum is preparing to enter the 2024 presidential race and will make an announcement early next month, a source familiar with the governor’s plans confirmed to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Burgum, the state’s 33rd governor, will make a “major announcement” on June 7 in Fargo, North Dakota, where he’s expected to enter a growing field of Republican candidates for president, according to the source.

The governor is already filming television advertisements in preparation for a campaign launch, the DCNF previously confirmed.

The Wall Street Journal first reported Burgum’s June 7 announcement and presidential plans.

“There’s a value to being underestimated all the time,” Burgum told Inforum on May 13, after stating his interest in 2024 following the conclusion of North Dakota’s legislative session.

“That’s a competitive advantage.”

The 68th Legislative Assembly has officially adjourned its regular session. Major achievements have been accomplished and historic investments made, including $515M in income and property tax relief, helping North Dakota reach its fullest potential. 1/https://t.co/Q24awxVwOY pic.twitter.com/S5aaRVH3HI — Gov. Doug Burgum (@DougBurgum) April 30, 2023

Burgum overwhelmingly won the governorship in 2016 by nearly 60 points, and secured reelection in 2020, where he beat his Democratic challenger 65.8% to 25.4%.

The governor has high approval rating within the state, entering his first term with 69% support, and garnering 58% just after he won reelection, according to Morning Consult.

The growing Republican primary field gained two new candidates this week, with South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott entering the race on Monday and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis highly-anticipated campaign launch Wednesday evening.

Along with Scott and DeSantis, Burgum would face former President Donald Trump, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and conservative radio personality Larry Elder, with former Vice President Mike Pence expected to soon follow.

