As the Biden administration continues to fail countless Americans by allowing millions of illegals to pour across our southern border, more state governments have begun to pick up the slack, following the lead of Texas.

Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill on Wednesday that strengthens state law enforcement’s ability to mitigate the migrant crisis.

S.B. 2340 functions much in the same way as a similar law in Texas, making it illegal to enter the state of Iowa if an individual has previously been deported or barred from entering the state.

The piece of legislation gives peace officers considerable power that they did not have before to handle the hoards of illegals.

Gov. Reynolds celebrated when signing the bill, speaking strongly on its importance in the face of a failing presidential administration.

“The Biden Administration has failed to enforce our nation’s immigration laws, putting the protection and safety of Iowans at risk,” she stated in a news release. “Those who come into our country illegally have broken the law, yet Biden refuses to deport them.”

Today, we give Iowa law enforcement the power to do what Joe Biden won’t: deport illegal criminals to protect our state. pic.twitter.com/GaQwdprekb — Kim Reynolds (@KimReynoldsIA) April 10, 2024

“This bill gives Iowa law enforcement the power to do what he is unwilling to do: enforce immigration laws already on the books.”

The law will begin to take effect on July 1 and will make the crime a felony offense if the previous removal order against an individual was related to misdemeanor convictions for drug-related charges, a crime against another person or a felony conviction.

Of course, while the bill will undoubtedly take significant strides to create a safer Iowa, left-leaning groups have already begun to whine about a state attempting to keep law and order.

A local immigration rights group named Iowa Migrant Movement for Justice lamented about not being able to illegally enter the state and siphon away resources from American citizens.

“We know that we all belong here, Iowa is home, and we will stand together as workers, families and allies to defend each other,” the group claimed in a statement translated by CNN.

The ACLU couldn’t help but dissent as well, with executive director of the Iowa ACLU Mark Stringer releasing a statement, making wild claims of racism for enforcing the southern border.

“This legislation encourages and facilitates racial profiling and stereotyping. It undermines — not promotes — public safety and the rule of law,” he said. “It will consume already strapped state court and law enforcement resources.”

Nonetheless, despite the dissent from more liberal voices, the bill will undoubtedly have major positive effects in handling illegal immigration in Iowa.

Perhaps if the Biden administration took proper steps to ensure the southern border was secure, states wouldn’t have to take such major action as the Hawkeye State has.

Unfortunately, the world we live in has a spineless president, unable to do what is necessary for American safety.

Hopefully, that will change this November.

