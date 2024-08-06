Share
News

Another Suspect Tried to Assassinate Trump? Pakistani Man Charged in Potential Connection to Murder Attempt

 By Randy DeSoto  August 6, 2024 at 4:30pm
Share

The Justice Department announced Tuesday that a Pakistani man with ties to Iran has been charged in an assassination scheme of U.S. politicians and government officials.

“FBI investigators believe that [former President Donald] Trump and other current and former U.S. government officials were the intended targets of the plot, a U.S. official briefed on the matter said,” according to CNN.

Court documents filed in a federal district court in New York showed Asif Merchant, 46, traveled to the United States in April, with plans to hire hitmen, who would receive their first target in late August or early September.

The Department of Justice said a confidential source informed the FBI of Merchant’s efforts.

Undercover law enforcement agents then met with the Pakistani man, who paid them $5,000 as an advance payment to kill government officials.

Trending:
Google Helped Steal 2020, 2022 Elections: Now Evidence Shows New Plan to Stop Trump in November

Merchant allegedly told the confidential source that he traveled to Iran two weeks before coming to the U.S. and offered multiple times to pay the source to travel to Iran himself.

In early June, Merchant met with the source in New York and explained “his plot involved three different criminal schemes: (1) stealing documents or USB drives from a target’s home; (2) planning a protest; and (3) killing a politician or government official,” the indictment said.

He also stated that the “people who will be targeted are the ones who are hurting Pakistan and the world, [the] Muslim world. These are not normal people.”

Merchant wanted to recruit men who would do the killing, approximately 25 people for the protest “as a distraction after the murder occurred, and a woman to do ‘reconnaissance.'”

Is Trump under attack?

He noted that there were would be security around their intended target.

On June 10, the confidential source arranged a meeting with Merchant and two men he was told were hitmen, but were actually undercover agents.

Merchant later paid the undercover agents the $5,000 in cash and then made travel arrangement to leave the U.S. on July 12.

Related:
Ex-Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle Was Furious When She Didn't Get Her Way in White House Cocaine Investigation: Report

On that day law enforcement arrested him outside the front of the place he was staying.

In a Tuesday news release, Attorney General Merrick Garland linked the Merchant plot directly with Iran. He explained it was part of Tehran’s efforts to retaliate against the killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani during the Trump administration in January 2020.

“The Justice Department will spare no resource to disrupt and hold accountable those who would seek to carry out Iran’s lethal plotting against American citizens and will not tolerate attempts by an authoritarian regime to target American public officials and endanger America’s national security,” he said.

FBI Director Christopher Wray contended, “This dangerous murder-for-hire plot exposed in today’s charges allegedly was orchestrated by a Pakistani national with close ties to Iran and is straight out of the Iranian playbook.”

“A foreign-directed plot to kill a public official, or any U.S. citizen, is a threat to our national security and will be met with the full might and resources of the FBI,”  he further stated.

CNN reported, “The FBI investigated the alleged international murder-for-hire plot in the weeks before a 20-year-old from Pennsylvania nearly assassinated the former president at one of his rallies. A law enforcement official told CNN that investigators have not found evidence that Merchant had any connection to the shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Another Suspect Tried to Assassinate Trump? Pakistani Man Charged in Potential Connection to Murder Attempt
Transgender Runner Advances to 1,500-Meter Semifinal at Olympics
Fans Call for Olympic Gold Medalist to Take a DNA Test After Dominant Performance
Embattled Olympic Boxer Accuses Female Opponent of Smear Campaign After Being Called Out for Failed Gender Test
Scottie Scheffler Praised for Showing Unabashed Patriotism After Winning Golf Gold in Epic Fashion
See more...

Conversation