Another Top Kamala Harris Staffer Announces His Exit as Biden Admin Continues to Flounder in Plain Sight

The mass exodus from Vice President Kamala Harris’ staff continued Monday as another top aide announced his impending departure.

According to Reuters, Harris’ deputy chief of staff Michael Fuchs sent a memo to the staff announcing his decision to leave the administration. He said he planned to keep acting in his current role until the beginning of May to “ensure a smooth transition.”

This is the latest in a series of high profile exits from Harris‘ staff. On March 21, Harris’ National Security Adviser Nancy McEldowney said she plans to step down.

“This was a difficult decision because I am so deeply committed to the work we do and the crucial national interest we serve,” McEldowney said, according to a separate article from Reuters. “But after more than a year, this is the right decision for my family.”

Just days before that on March 16, Harris deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh announced she was leaving her position to join the Department of Defense, CNN reported.

These departures followed two others from 2021, when communications director Ashley Etienne and press secretary Symone Sanders both left the administration.

In his announcement on Monday, Fuchs attempted to paint the administration in a positive light — even as he was quitting.

“It’s been the honor of a lifetime to serve in this administration, working for the Vice President and President on behalf of the American people,” he wrote in an email to the staff, according to Fox News.

“Fifteen months later, it’s almost difficult to recall the magnitude of the challenges we faced when we came in, from an unprecedented pandemic to historically difficult economic circumstances. And it is thanks to the work of this administration — and all of you — that our country has had such success in tackling these challenges and turning things around.”

If recent polling data is any indication, most Americans don’t approve of the way this administration has addressed these issues.

According to the Los Angeles Times, an average of major national polls as of Feb. 15 found just 39 percent of registered voters had a favorable opinion of Harris.

Meanwhile, a whopping 52 percent of registered voters had an unfavorable opinion of Harris. That put her net rating at -13 percentage points, which is over 10 points lower than Mike Pence at this point in his term.

The previous three vice presidents — Joe Biden, Dick Cheney, and Al Gore — were 18.4 points, 53.8 points and 41.8 points ahead of Harris at this point in their respective terms.

All that to say, Harris is uniquely disliked by the American people, so it is not particularly surprising that her staff is jumping ship at nearly every term.

If the poll numbers are not enough reason for staffers to leave, Harris’ propensity to embarrass herself in front of the country may be. Take, for example, one of Harris’ frequent verbal gaffes that occurred on March 22 when she couldn’t stop saying “the significance of the passage of time.”

KAMALA HARRIS: “The significance of the passage of time, right? The significance of the passage of time. So when you think about it, there is great significance to the passage of time…there is such great significance to the passage of time.” pic.twitter.com/jUsnyNiSpB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 21, 2022

This speech was just one of many during recent weeks in which Harris used as many words as possible to say absolutely nothing of substance. She did the same thing during a separate speech on Thursday.

Kamala Harris speaks like she has to hit a word limit on a high school paper she’s done no research for. pic.twitter.com/m6DDUIQG5g — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 31, 2022

Biden and Harris are supposed to be the leaders of the free world, yet neither one them can seem to speak coherently in front of a crowd for more than five minutes. It’s no wonder people are distancing themselves from the administration.

