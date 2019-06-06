Another Tourist Dies in Dominican Republic Resort, Bringing Mystery Deaths to Three

A third U.S. tourist has died of respiratory failure in a string of deaths all occurring at the same resort complex in the Dominican Republic, and families of the deceased are now raising questions, Fox News reports.

Pennsylvania psychotherapist Miranda Schaup-Werner, 41, reportedly died on May 25 in her room at the Bahia Principe Bouganville in La Romana, the Dominican Republic, one of her relatives told Fox News.

Five days later on May 30, a resort employee found tourist couple Edward Nathaniel Holmes, 63, and Cynthia Day, 49, dead in their room at the Bahia Principe Hotel, Fox News reported.

Dominican authorities say all three victims died of the same condition: respiratory failure and pulmonary edema, or fluid building up in the lungs, according to Fox News.

The U.S. State Department released a statement to Fox News on Tuesday, confirming the deaths of the three tourists.

TRENDING: ‘Empire’ Co-Creator Makes Final Decision on Jussie Smollett’s Future with the Show: ‘Jussie Will NOT Be Returning’

The statement read:

“We can confirm the recent deaths of three U.S. citizens in La Romana, the Dominican Republic — Nathaniel Edward Holmes, Cynthia Ann Day, and Miranda Schaup-Werner. We offer our sincerest condolences to the families for their loss. The U.S. Embassy is actively monitoring the investigations by Dominican authorities into these tragic deaths. We stand ready to provide assistance as requested.”

“The U.S. Department of State and our embassies and consulates abroad have no greater responsibility than the protection of U.S. citizens overseas. Out of respect to the family during this difficult time, we have no further comment.”

Fox News obtained an emailed statement from the Bahia Principe Hotel, reading:

“In the days that followed, we provided our complete support to Mr. Werner in collaboration with local authorities and the U.S. Embassy. We are deeply saddened by this situation and express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.”

The statement from the hotel also reportedly included details about Schaup-Werner having a prior known heart condition, which was brought up by her husband in an interview with Dominican authorities, according to Fox News.

Third US tourist dies at same hotel in Dominican Republic https://t.co/4CCVZg0kln — @SKYFOXTraffic pic.twitter.com/hCnoGl6Q7V — FOX 5 Atlanta (@FOX5Atlanta) June 6, 2019

Jay McDonald, Schaup-Werner’s brother, said that she was diagnosed with a heart condition 15 years ago but has since been cleared medically.

RELATED: Office Key Cards Delayed Virginia Beach Police from Stopping Shooter

Mcdonald said that Daniel Werner, Schaup-Werner’s husband, told him that she had an alcoholic drink, sat down to take a selfie and then stood up screaming in pain.

“She started shrieking and she dropped to the floor. He attempted to do CPR. He tried to resuscitate her,” Werner recounted.

Family members of the deceased tourist are raising questions.

“That was beyond coincidence. They died five days after, and the cause was determined to be the same, this just puts this whole thing through the stratosphere — something is going on, and we want to know what it is,” McDonald said.

“We also want to know why her death was treated in such a cursory manner,” he added.

McDonald also explained that Schaup-Werner’s family requested for her body to be sent back to the U.S. for further investigation.

These three tragedies occurred only months after another attack when a tourist woman reported enduring a near-death beating while staying at a similar resort in the Dominican Republic, according to CBS.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.