Another Trans Nightmare: Elderly Woman Found Stuffed in Freezer After Trying Asking Trans Person to Leave Her Home

Las Vegas police released footage of the moment they discovered a woman’s dead body, which her roommate allegedly stuffed into a freezer after murdering her.

Police identified the victim as 68-year-old Monique Gilbertson and her roommate as 37-year-old Daniel Roush — who went by “Jazlynn” — as the suspect, according to KVVU in Las Vegas, Nevada.

KLAS-TV obtained the grisly footage Wednesday, but police arrested Roush on Nov. 6.

WARNING: The following video contains images that some may find disturbing.

Homeless tr*ns woman accused of kill*ng a 68-year-old woman after police find her body in a freezer The footage shows Las Vegas officers making a wellness check in November for 68-year-old Monique Gilbertson OMG! pic.twitter.com/6zn7n3XHXY — MAGA Elvis 🇺🇸 (@BenStanton77) January 17, 2025

Gilbertson had met Roush at the Home Depot, KVVU reported.

She had allowed him to live with her under the agreement that he would pay some of the rent and do some handy work for her.

But around Oct. 22, Gilbertson kicked Roush out of her home and changed the locks, according to KLAS-TV.

Should transgenderism be treated as a mental illness? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 88% (433 Votes) No: 12% (61 Votes)

On Nov. 6, police responded to a wellness check after an acquaintance said they hadn’t seen Gilbertson for two weeks.

Police arrived and attempted to gain entry to the house with a locksmith before Roush reluctantly allowed officers into Gilbertson’s home.

Once inside, police discovered another woman in the house — later identified as Roush’s wife, Gina Lopez Roush — along with “a large amount of suspected drugs, including fentanyl and drug paraphernalia, and apparently blood near the freezer,” documents said, according to KLAS-TV.

Gilbertson was found “folded up” inside the freezer and appeared to have been “frozen for some time,” said Clark County Deputy District Attorney James Puccinelli.

WARNING: The following video contains images that some may find disturbing.

Evidence obtained by our @8NewsNow Investigators shows the moment @LVMPD officers discovered a woman’s body in a freezer. Her former roommate was indicted by a grand jury on murder and other charges after prosecutors say he force-fed her fentanyl- she later died. #LasVegas pic.twitter.com/XfTivwkje8 — Sasha Loftis (@SashaLoftis) January 16, 2025

Police arrested Roush immediately upon finding the body.

Gilbertson reportedly had 400 nanograms of fentanyl per millimeter in her system, about 200 times the lethal dose, Puccinelli said.

“Daniel Roush gave Monique Gilbertson massive amounts of fentanyl in an effort to cause her to be deceased, so he could go into her house and take over her life, essentially,” Puccinelli said.

Roush’s Facebook page revealed he was disturbed.

“I’m a trans female just trying to find my place in this world. Not sure if I’ll ever find it.”

“Daniel Roush, aka Jazzlynn — who identifies as a ‘trans female just trying to find [her] place in this world’ on Facebook — is accused of killing Monique Gilbertson in an effort to ‘take over her life,'” Puccinelli said, Law and Crime reported.

He now faces a second-degree murder charge.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.