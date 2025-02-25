Another Trans Suspect: Man Nailed by FBI as Horrific Would-Be Mass Shooter, Ends up Booked in Women's Jail

The FBI and Corpus Christi, Texas, police have arrested a man they say was plotting an attack similar to one that killed multiple police officers.

Seth “Andrea” Gregori was charged with terroristic threats impeding public service/causing public fear or serious bodily injury and criminal trespass, according to KIII-TV.

The FBI and local police listed Gregori as a man. The Nueces County Jail listed him as a woman, suggesting that Gregori was a transgender individual.

“FBI Corpus Christi and local partners have thwarted another mass casualty attack! #FBI Corpus and @CorpusChristiPD arrested Seth aka Andrea Gregori today on state charges filed by @NuecesCoDA after he planned an attack on police similar to the 2016 Dallas ambush. #CCTX,” the FBI’s Houston office posted on X.

#BREAKING FBI Corpus Christi and local partners have thwarted another mass casualty attack!#FBI Corpus and @CorpusChristiPD arrested Seth aka Andrea Gregori today on state charges filed by @NuecesCoDA after he planned an attack on police similar to the 2016 Dallas ambush. #CCTX pic.twitter.com/0JtCCJFRIu — FBI Houston (@FBIHouston) February 24, 2025

Five Dallas police officers were killed in the 2016 incident referenced by the FBI, according to ABC. Seven people were injured.

In the 2016 incident, Micah Xavier Johnson told a hostage negotiator that he wanted to kill white people, with a special focus on police officers. He was later killed by a robot-delivered bomb.

Details of the alleged plot were not released.

“The Corpus Christi Police Department greatly appreciates the assistance of our local, state, and federal partners in helping to keep our community safe. Their support is vital to helping us accomplish our mission to reduce crime, the fear of crime, and enhance public safety,” police said in a post on the department’s website.

FBI Houston Public Information Officer Conor Hagen said details would be forthcoming from the Nueces County District Attorney’s Office, according to KIII.

🚩 Mass shooters don’t just snap. They spend time thinking about violence and they plan, prepare, and often share indicators before their attacks.

YOU may be in a unique position to observe these signs in someone you know. Help prevent mass violence: https://t.co/H67RGjDiv3 pic.twitter.com/qgU2uBCSO9 — FBI Houston (@FBIHouston) February 24, 2025

“Someone has been taken into custody on a warrant but no charges have been filed and nothing has been presented to the grand jury, but there is an ongoing investigation related to this individual,” prosecutor Sophie Moore told KIII.

In February, an Indiana teenger who was female but identified as male was arrested for planning to kill her classmates.

In January, a man who identifies as a woman was arrested in Washington D.C. after asserting he wanted to kill top Republicans and had knives and the makings of Molotov cocktails.

Ryan Michael (Reily) English, 24, of Massachusetts was arrested after telling police he wanted to kill Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent according to The New York Times.

That incident came days after reports that a 22-year-old Wisconsin woman involved in a 2014 murder now claims she is a man.

