YouTube has banned President Donald Trump from uploading new content for at least a week, the social media platform announced Tuesday night.

“After review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to Donald J. Trump’s channel for violating our policies. It now has its 1st strike & is temporarily prevented from uploading new content for a *minimum* of 7 days,” YouTube’s media account tweeted.

YouTube has also cracked down on the comments feature of the videos that remain.

“Given the ongoing concerns about violence, we will also be indefinitely disabling comments on President Trump’s channel, as we’ve done to other channels where there are safety concerns found in the comments section,” the company tweeted.

2/ Given the ongoing concerns about violence, we will also be indefinitely disabling comments on President Trump’s channel, as we’ve done to other channels where there are safety concerns found in the comments section. https://t.co/1aBENHGU5z — YouTubeInsider (@YouTubeInsider) January 13, 2021

YouTube did not identify the video that led to Trump’s punishment, according to CNN.

YouTube’s system of strikes means that a second strike would be met with a two-week suspension. A permanent ban follows a third strike.

On the day after the Capitol incursion, YouTube said it would put new rules in place as was cracking down on Trump.

2. Over the last month, we’ve removed thousands of videos which spread misinformation claiming widespread voter fraud changed the result of the 2020 election, including several videos President Trump posted to his channel. — YouTubeInsider (@YouTubeInsider) January 7, 2021

YouTube had lagged behind Facebook and Twitter in trying to censor the president. Last week, Facebook and Instagram suspended Trump’s accounts for an indefinite period of time, while Twitter banned him permanently.

Trump on Tuesday said the bans issued by Big Tech against him and his supporters were a mistake, according to a White House transcript.

“I think that Big Tech is doing a horrible thing for our country and to our country. And I believe it’s going to be a catastrophic mistake for them. They’re dividing and divisive, and they’re showing something that I’ve been predicting for a long time. I’ve been predicting it for a long time, and people didn’t act on it,” he said.

“But I think Big Tech has made a terrible mistake, and very, very bad for our country. And that’s leading others to do the same thing, and it causes a lot of problems and a lot of danger. Big mistake. They shouldn’t be doing it. But there’s always a counter move when they do that. I’ve never seen such anger as I see right now, and that’s a terrible thing. Terrible thing,” Trump said.

World leaders have voiced concerns about Big Tech’s recent actions, according to the New York Post.

“The regulation of digital giants cannot be done by the digital oligarchy itself,” French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said, adding that Big Tech was “one of the threats” to democracy.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador was displeased to see Big Tech flexing its power.

“I don’t like anybody being censored or taking away from the right to post a message on Twitter or Facebook. I don’t agree with that, I don’t accept that,” Lopez Obrador said.

“A court of censorship like the Inquisition to manage public opinion: this is really serious,” he said.

A spokesman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Trump’s freedom to express his opinion is a right of “elementary significance.”

“This fundamental right can be intervened in, but according to the law and within the framework defined by legislators — not according to a decision by the management of social media platforms,” spokesman Steffen Seibert said to reporters in Berlin.

“Seen from this angle, the chancellor considers it problematic that the accounts of the U.S. president have now been permanently blocked.”

