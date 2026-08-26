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A U.S. Air Force Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk from the 101st Airborne Division arrives at the scene of an air attack demonstration commemorating Operation Market Garden in the Netherlands.
A U.S. Air Force Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk from the 101st Airborne Division arrives at the scene of an air attack demonstration commemorating Operation Market Garden in the Netherlands. (Mirrorimage-NL / Getty Images)

Another US Military Chopper Goes Down – This Time in Colorado

 By Nick Givas  August 26, 2026 at 11:08am
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A United States Army Black Hawk helicopter with four soldiers on board crashed in Colorado on Tuesday morning, following an “aviation mishap” that occurred during a training exercise.

A U.S. Army Special Operations Aviation Command representative confirmed to KMGH-TV that no one was injured in the accident.

The incident was reported by the local county sheriff’s office, after which emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene. An investigation into the matter is underway.

“The 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne) is aware of an August 25, 2026, aviation mishap during routine training operations near Denver, Colorado,” the representative wrote in a statement.

“Because this is currently the subject of an active safety investigation, we cannot provide additional comment or information at this time.”

The Gilpin County Sheriff’s Office also posted an update to Facebook, saying the media staging area had been closed and that there will be no further updates regarding the incident.

“The Gilpin County Sheriff’s Office is aware of a military helicopter incident on the East side of Thorodin Mountain involving a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter with four individuals on board,” the statement read.

“At this time, no injuries have been reported, and there is no reported fuel leak or fire associated with the incident. Emergency personnel are on scene, and there is no known threat to the surrounding community. We will provide additional information as it becomes available and appropriate for release.”

Video footage showed the heavily damaged chopper near downed trees following the crash, according to the New York Post.

This news came nearly two weeks after two soldiers were killed in Salado, Texas, after a U.S. Army Apache helicopter from Fort Hood crashed, CBS News reported.

Bell County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Bill Coleman said two pilots were on board during the incident and were later pronounced dead at the scene.

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He added that the helicopter crashed into a field, but didn’t hit any civilians or community structures. It did, however, spark a wildfire.

“You could tell this was a violent crash,” Coleman said.

The pilots were identified as Chief Warrant Officer 2 Deontre T. Huey, 34, of Killeen, Texas, and Warrant Officer Seth L. Olmstead, 25, of Belton, Texas.

“Our hearts and deepest condolences are with the families of the Soldiers we lost Wednesday,” Fort Hood commanding officer Lt. Gen. Kevin D. Admiral said. “The Army is a family, and a tragedy like this is felt throughout our formations and our community.”

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Nick Givas
Nick Givas has been a reporter for The Daily Caller, Fox News, and served as Managing Editor of the Newsroom at Project Veritas. He's also hosted three different podcasts, served as a Congressional Communications Director, and had his work featured in The Federalist, Daily Signal, New York Post, and Real Clear Politics.




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