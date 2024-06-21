Another Weirdo? Biden Hires Anti-Cop, Pro-Gaza, Anti-ICE Cross-Dresser

Hiring anti-authority, feminized young men who cross-dress to boot seems to be a mandate in the Biden administration. Don’t think it is by accident.

There is a hidden message Biden, the Democrats and the liberal elite are intentionally sending through their efforts. They want to rid the masculine man from society altogether, so that no one is left to defend our nation against what they have in store for Americans. That’s the agenda.

And people like Sam Brinton and Tyler Cherry play an integral role in making that happen.

Brinton, you may recall, is Biden’s former deputy assistant secretary for spent fuel and waste disposition in the Office of Nuclear Energy. He was much lauded in 2022 as the first openly “gender fluid” official appointed to a federal office, but found himself out of a job by December after being accused of taking luggage containing expensive women’s clothing from airports in Minnesota and Nevada.

Biden energy official Sam Brinton has a felony arrest warrant for yet another theft of luggage at an airport, this time in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/GtFydeyiwT — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 9, 2022

Cherry is the newly appointed White House associate communications director.

He is the second Biden appointee, next to Brinton, to be covered as an open cross-dresser, and presumably one of the many Democrats who attack the police and support Gaza.

“In 2018, Cherry called for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the Homeland Security Department agency tasked with preventing cross-border crime and illegal immigration, to be abolished,” Fox News reported.

He also posted his support for “Palestine” on social media during the 2014 Gaza War, according to the report.

It is the reason their individual beliefs, even those that seemingly clash with Biden and the Biden administration’s, don’t matter.

The larger game at hand is the real game. The rest is all smoke and mirrors. Both Brinton and Cherry portray the image the shadow ruling class, by way of the Biden administration, want young people to become used to and even aspire to. In other words, biological males who pose zero threat.

The slow doling out of familiarity, a process of eliminating masculinity and replacing it with an unnatural form in increments, will literally remove any future opposition that battle-ready men would put forth against eventual tyrrany. Portraying this as support for social justice and freedom is a masterful and effective twisting of reality lapped up by uneducated, naive youth.

Another proud Biden hire. If you want to know what Biden believes, just look at who he hires. This guy says it all.

Cherry has especially been vocal in his disdain for basic male nature and all that comes with it, including protection, courage, power, and might. He’s seemingly anti-authority and pro-cowardice. This includes despising the police as well as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) while supporting Palestine.

In other words, remove all security and invite terror onto our doorstep. One comment on social media platform X put it this way, “This is Tyler Cherry. Biden just promoted him to associate communications director at the White House. Why? Take a guess. In 2015, he tweeted “the modern day police system is a direct evolution of slave patrols and lynch mobs.”

This is Tyler Cherry. Biden just promoted him to associate communications director at the White House. Why? Take a guess. In 2015, he tweeted “the modern day police system is a direct evolution of slave patrols and lynch mobs.” And he prayed “even harder for an end to a… pic.twitter.com/WjoXP4nGjt — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) June 21, 2024

The goal is to befriend younger generations on concerns that will ultimately have them electively caging themselves, lure them to the left and Democratic party through the dropping of breadcrumbs and growing of numbers, and trading actually masculinity for this perverted version of it.

This is Tyler Cherry’s wedding. pic.twitter.com/mhc6erXekg — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) October 5, 2023

In a recent interview with Tucker Carlson, author, documentarian and YouTube host of “Vince Everette Ellison Show,” Sam Everett Ellison discussed the use of people like Brinton and Cherry by the left to alter perception from healthy to sick.

Zeroing in on Brinton as an example, Ellison describe “this Sam Brinton guy walking around … bald head, red lipstick on, a mustache, with pumps and a skirt. He comes to the job interview with that on. And you are supposed to look at that boy and say first, ‘Okay this is a joke, right? Somebody’s … somebody’s pranking me, right?’

“‘No, this is real.’ Hold on for a minute. This guy needs help. You don’t make fun of him. You don’t beat him up. You say, ‘Stay right there,’ and call somebody. We need to pray. This man needs help. You get him the help that he needs. They are exploiting these people.”







What Ellison describes is normal. What the Biden administration and ruling class are doing is exploiting disturbed people for self-serving purposes. They are literally pawns being cruelly paraded around for votes and other nefarious reasons we have yet to understand — not too dissimilar to Biden himself.

Even before this latest promotion, Cherry had made a name for himself by opposing the police, ICE, and parroting other radical views.

Last fall, the social commentator who goes by the handle Libs of TikTok on X shared her thoughts on Cherry.

“Meet Tyler Cherry,” she wrote. “The queer spokesperson for the @Interior. Tyler has a very interesting X history including propagating the Russia hoax, saying healthcare is racist and transphobic, suggesting Trump won cuz of white supremacy, promoting pronouns, and basically calling everyone racist. Tyler also previously worked for Media Matters. “

Meet Tyler Cherry. The queer spokesperson for the @Interior. Tyler has a very interesting X history including propagating the Russia hoax, saying healthcare is racist and transphobic, suggesting Trump won cuz of white supremacy, promoting pronouns, and basically calling everyone… pic.twitter.com/Z1n61jx6w7 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 5, 2023

If Biden is what he says he is (pro-cop, pro-Israel, pro-border control), why does he hire the people he does? Because he’s either 1) a liar, 2) incompetent, or 3) not making the decisions.

And those are all very plausible and troubling options. There is nothing here to be proud of and everything to be worried about … especially as our enemies look on.

