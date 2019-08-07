SECTIONS
Anthem-Protesting Dolphins Star Kenny Stills Rips Team Owner for Supporting Trump

By Joe Setyon
Published August 7, 2019 at 9:51am
Miami Dolphins wide receiver and national anthem protester Kenny Stills took issue Wednesday with the fact that his team’s owner is set to host a fundraiser for President Donald Trump.

The Washington Post reported Tuesday that Trump is scheduled to attend a fundraising luncheon later this week at the home of real estate developer and Dolphins owner Stephen Ross.

“Tickets are priced at $100,000 for a photo opportunity and lunch, and $250,000 for the package that includes the roundtable discussion,” The Post noted, citing a copy of the invite.

The proceeds will go to Trump victory, which raises money for Trump’s 2020 campaign and the Republican National Committee.

Stills was not pleased to hear this news.

“You can’t have a non profit with this mission statement then open your doors to Trump,” he tweeted Wednesday, attaching a photo of the mission statement for the Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality, a nonprofit founded by Ross, according to USA Today.

“We are a national nonprofit that educates and empowers the sports community to eliminate racial discrimination, champion social justice and improve race relations,” RISE’s mission statement reads.

Do you think Stills is off base with his criticism of Ross?

“Through partnerships and programs, we inspire leaders in sports to create positive change on matters of race and equality,” it adds.

Stills is no stranger to voicing his political views.

As Sports Illustrated pointed out, he has protested during the playing of the national anthem by kneeling or refusing to come out onto the field for “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

As a result, he’s been praised by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who started the trend of kneeling during the national anthem.

“My Brothers @kstills and [fellow Dolphin Albert Wilson] continue to show their unwavering strength by fighting for the oppressed!” Kaepernick tweeted last September.

“They have not backed down, even when attacked and intimidated. Their courage will move the world forward!”

Stills caught 37 passes for 553 yards and six touchdowns last season.

