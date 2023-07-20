Share
News

Anthony Weiner Has Veins Coming Out His Neck After Being Asked About Deaths Around Clintons

 By Johnathan Jones  July 20, 2023 at 3:14pm
Share

Convicted sex offender and disgraced former congressman Anthony Weiner became enraged during a podcast Thursday when he was asked about why people with ties to the Clinton family have ended up dead in large numbers for years.

Weiner was so incensed by the question, which has been asked on social media for years, that veins in his neck were visibly noticeable.

The so-called “Clinton body count” has been a topic of conversation for decades.

Some explanations as to why so many people with run-ins with the family died have been accused of veering into conspiratorial thinking.

But there is no denying that large numbers of former first family associates have died — some of them violently.

Trending:
Breaking: Trump Receives 'Horrifying News' from Special Counsel Jack Smith Regarding Jan. 6 Grand Jury

On his podcast Thursday, Valuetainment head Patrick Bet-David asked Weiner about it and the former Clinton family insider blew his top.

Bet-David noted that throughout the last half-century, presidents and candidates have been reputed for everything from womanizing to “weapons of mass destruction.”

“How is it that the reputation that follows them is [that] people close to them die?” he asked.

While addressing Weiner, Bet-David asked, “Why is this a story that many people believe in? Why is that?”

Weiner said that the Clintons are now in their seventies and argued that older people naturally lose people they once knew.

Bet-David persisted, “How come they haven’t done that with Bush? He’s in the same age.”

As Weiner began to raise his voice, Bet-David asked, “How come they haven’t done that with Trump? How come they haven’t done that with Reagan?”

Related:
Trump Posts 'Exonerating' Evidence Before Appearing in Court

“People close to everybody dies!” Weiner screamed as veins in his neck protruded out.

Weiner’s veins were noted by people who saw the clip on Twitter while others theorized the convicted child sexual predator was afraid of the topic:

Bet-David later shared the clip and commented, “Watch at your own risk.”

Weiner was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison in 2017 after he pleaded guilty to exchanging nude photographs and lewd messages with a child he knew to be aged 15.

When the former House Democrat was released from prison in 2019, he was ordered to register as a sex offender for a period of at least 20 years, the Associated Press reported.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




FBI Report Claim: Burisma CFO Literally Said They Hired Hunter to 'Protect Us Through His Dad'
Anthony Weiner Has Veins Coming Out His Neck After Being Asked About Deaths Around Clintons
Teen Winds Up Shot Dead After Pulling Gun on 'Lawfully Armed' Man
Breaking: GOP Releases FBI Document Alleging $5M Biden Bribery Scheme
Young Woman Goes After Doctors for Putting Her on Testosterone at 17, Removing Her Breasts
See more...

Conversation