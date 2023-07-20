Anthony Weiner Has Veins Coming Out His Neck After Being Asked About Deaths Around Clintons

Convicted sex offender and disgraced former congressman Anthony Weiner became enraged during a podcast Thursday when he was asked about why people with ties to the Clinton family have ended up dead in large numbers for years.

Weiner was so incensed by the question, which has been asked on social media for years, that veins in his neck were visibly noticeable.

The so-called “Clinton body count” has been a topic of conversation for decades.

Some explanations as to why so many people with run-ins with the family died have been accused of veering into conspiratorial thinking.

But there is no denying that large numbers of former first family associates have died — some of them violently.

On his podcast Thursday, Valuetainment head Patrick Bet-David asked Weiner about it and the former Clinton family insider blew his top.

Bet-David noted that throughout the last half-century, presidents and candidates have been reputed for everything from womanizing to “weapons of mass destruction.”

“How is it that the reputation that follows them is [that] people close to them die?” he asked.

JUST NOW: Hillary Clinton’s Best Friend Anthony Weiner has UNHINGED Meltdown after being asked about the Clinton Body Count Reminder that this guy went to JAIL for sexting a 15-year-old: pic.twitter.com/1Pok31lTYE — Vince Dao (@VinceDaoTV) July 20, 2023

While addressing Weiner, Bet-David asked, “Why is this a story that many people believe in? Why is that?”

Weiner said that the Clintons are now in their seventies and argued that older people naturally lose people they once knew.

Bet-David persisted, “How come they haven’t done that with Bush? He’s in the same age.”

As Weiner began to raise his voice, Bet-David asked, “How come they haven’t done that with Trump? How come they haven’t done that with Reagan?”

“People close to everybody dies!” Weiner screamed as veins in his neck protruded out.

Weiner’s veins were noted by people who saw the clip on Twitter while others theorized the convicted child sexual predator was afraid of the topic:

I’ve never seen anyone have veins popping out of their face in sheer rage that’s “innocently” answering a question.

Anthony Weiner has an absolute meltdown on the @PBDsPodcast – Only PBD seems to be asking the questions that we’re all thinking. 🫡https://t.co/y2e7poYuZK — Eric Beckman (@Eric_A_Beckman) July 20, 2023

He didn’t want to get killed — Josiah David Moody (@JxsiahM) July 20, 2023

Watched this entire episode live while preparing breakfast. That pedo’s meltdown in realtime was pretty epic to witness. — 🥞Pancakez King Razeo👑 🇺🇸 (@PancakezKing) July 20, 2023

To be fair, he’s probably scared for his life 🤣 — Unfathomably Based 🏴‍☠️ (@ObscureUnicorn) July 20, 2023

Ain’t nobody got 50+ friends who killed themselves — DegeneriC (@PSRhostGuy) July 20, 2023

He’s gotta defend all out or he’ll be in the list! — JSD63 (@JSD63z) July 20, 2023

Bet-David later shared the clip and commented, “Watch at your own risk.”

Todays podcast was very peaceful. 🔥 Watch at your own risk. pic.twitter.com/gq36UntPtL — Patrick Bet-David (@patrickbetdavid) July 20, 2023

Weiner was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison in 2017 after he pleaded guilty to exchanging nude photographs and lewd messages with a child he knew to be aged 15.

When the former House Democrat was released from prison in 2019, he was ordered to register as a sex offender for a period of at least 20 years, the Associated Press reported.

