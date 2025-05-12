Anti-Abortion Provision in Budget Bill Could Spark 'Rebellion' Among Cowardly Moderate House Republicans: Report

The Republican Party’s supposed commitment to the pro-life cause is once again under scrutiny, and the cowardice of moderate House Republicans threatens to unravel even modest efforts to protect the unborn.

A provision in President Donald Trump’s reconciliation bill, aimed at barring large abortion providers from receiving federal Medicaid funds, has sparked warnings of a “rebellion” among spineless GOP moderates, as described by an infuriating Fox News report. This is not leadership; it’s capitulation dressed in political pragmatism.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, a vocal pro-life advocate, alluded to the measure last month, signaling a plan to redirect funds from “big abortion” to federally qualified health centers.

Yet, the prospect of defunding abortion providers has moderates like Rep. Mike Lawler of New York trembling. Lawler, representing a district Trump lost in 2024, warned colleagues during a GOP conference call, “You are running into a hornet’s nest.”

A hornet’s nest? Heck, make it a burning pit of African death wasps with laser stingers. If Lawler and his ilk truly believed in the sanctity of life, they’d charge into any danger to defend God’s most vulnerable creations. Instead, they cower, paralyzed by the fear of electoral backlash.

(Speaking of walking headlong into African death wasps with laser stingers, this writer would be remiss not to preface this rant without mentioning that Trump’s “leave it to the states”-stance is the very reason this mess is a thing. That flaccid response to abortion is a total cop-out that dodges the issue at hand and is unacceptably disappointing from a president who’s otherwise been the most pro-life president this country has had.)

The provision in question is hardly radical.

It targets organizations providing abortions, with exceptions for cases of rape, incest, or threats to the mother’s life. It builds on the Hyde Amendment, which already prohibits federal funds from directly financing abortions. Yet, moderates argue it’s too divisive, claiming the abortion debate has “calmed down.”

Tell that to the thousands of unborn children killed (or worse) daily in abortion clinics.

Do you want to see abortion abolished? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

A House GOP insider summed up the moderates’ spinelessness rather well: “We’re not fighting a new fight on abortion when that’s kind of calmed down.”

This attitude exposes genuine rot within the party — pro-life when it’s convenient, silence at the first whiff of political risk.

For years, Republicans have used the pro-life cause to court evangelical voters, promising bold action while delivering tepid gestures. The pro-life movement deserves warriors, not weathervanes who shift with the political winds.

Defunding abortion providers is a bare minimum, yet even this mild step is too much for PLINO — Pro-Life in Name Only — Republicans.

Lawler’s concerns, echoed by moderates like Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania and Jen Kiggans of Virginia, highlight a deeper malaise. These Republicans fear alienating voters in swing districts, prioritizing their seats over their supposed convictions. If they truly believe abortion is murder, no political cost should deter them.

The stakes are inarguably high. With a razor-thin three-vote majority in the House, the GOP can afford little dissent. A rebellion by moderates could derail the provision, if not more, handing a victory to abortion providers and their allies. This cowardice risks not just this measure but the broader pro-life agenda.

Johnson must hold the line. Caving to moderates would signal that the GOP’s pro-life stance is a negotiable one, emboldening opponents and disheartening allies. The speaker’s resolve will determine whether this party actually stands for something or merely postures for votes.

The reconciliation process, which lowers the Senate’s passage threshold to 51 votes, offers a rare opportunity to enact meaningful change without Democratic support.

Squandering this chance would be unforgivable, especially when the measure — at a bare minimum — aligns with Trump’s broader cost-saving priorities.

Moderates argue the provision risks reigniting a settled debate. But abortion is not a debate to be tabled; it’s a moral crisis demanding action. Republicans who shy away from this fight betray their own rhetoric.

PLINO Republicans like Lawler, Fitzpatrick, and Kiggans need to face consequences. Primary challenges are the only way to purge the party of those who treat the unborn as political pawns. Voters deserve candidates who act on their beliefs, not those who hide behind “strategy.”

The pro-life movement has long been plagued by fair-weather allies. Too many Republicans are content to pay lip service while shirking the hard work of policy change. This provision is a litmus test for their integrity.

If the GOP fails to pass this measure, it will confirm what many suspect: The party’s pro-life stance is a hollow promise, a cynical ploy to secure votes without the stomach for battle. God’s most vulnerable creations deserve better.

The moderates’ looming rebellion is a symptom of a broader failure to prioritize principle over politics. Defunding abortion providers should be a no-brainer for anyone claiming to oppose abortion. Yet, the GOP’s moderates pathetically quiver at the thought of a fight. The naked cowardice of it all is viscerally contemptible.

This is not about optics or electability; it’s about morality. Republicans who balk at this provision are complicit in the status quo, where abortion providers thrive on taxpayer dollars. Their inaction is a moral failing first, a fiscal one second.

The pro-life cause demands unwavering commitment, not calculated retreats. If Lawler and his cohorts think a “hornet’s nest” is too much to face, they’re recreants in the wrong fight. The unborn can’t vote, but they deserve defenders who will stand firm and have the courage of their (alleged) convictions.

Johnson must rally the party, reminding moderates that leadership requires sacrifice. The GOP’s legacy on life hangs in the balance, and history will harshly judge those who falter.

It’s long time to root out PLINO Republicans and replace them with pro-life champions — even flawed champions like Trump.

The unborn can’t afford another generation of spineless opportunists masquerading as defenders of life.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.