Colorado Republican Rep-elect Lauren Boebert has vowed to be a counterweight to the progressive “Squad” in the House of Representatives.

Boebert expressed her desire to fight back against progressive Democrats and push for small government solutions to America’s problems in an interview with The Epoch Times.

“I wanted to take a stand to do my part to serve my country, to secure the greatest nation this world has ever known, to secure freedom, to promote prosperity and to keep the American dream alive,” Boebert said on “American Thought Leaders” Sunday.

“That’s what I’m here to fight for. And I want to put an end to this socialist agenda. So this is me doing my part to serve my country to do just that.”

“When you have a gov’t that is big enough to tell you that you are not essential…that you could not celebrate Thanksgiving with your family, that’s a gov’t that is too big.” “We are going toward socialism very quickly.” —Rep-elect @laurenboebert WATCH👉https://t.co/2PUCvxc0jV pic.twitter.com/4S8h7trT9F — American Thought Leaders with Jan Jekielek (@AmThoughtLeader) December 6, 2020

Several house candidates, including Boebert, campaigned on the concept of being ‘Anti-AOC’s’, which ultimately helped gain momentum and in some instances, win their seats.

Rep-elect. Maria Elvira Salazar was able to flip her seat to Republican in Florida, and this is largely attributed to her message of being a daughter of Cuban immigrants that is ready to fight socialism in the United States.

Boebert, Salazar and other energetic incoming freshman representatives will not only be fighting for their beliefs by proposing legislation, but will also have a cultural battle on their hands if they truly want to counter the “Squad.”

While Ocasio-Cortez’s effectiveness in Congress has been debatable, her cultural impact has been a gift to the left.

By being a young person that came across as relatable, she became an icon who was able to promote and spread her values to a large audience.

The rise of Democratic Socialism started back in 2016 with the presidential campaign of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, but it truly became cemented into mainstream political discourse during the 2018 midterms, when the Justice Democrats focused their efforts on getting more progressive Democrats elected to congress.

In 2018, we helped elect @AOC, @AyannaPressley, @IlhanMN, and @RashidaTlaib. In 2020, we elected @JamaalBowmanNY, @CoriBush, and @Marie4Congress. We’re creating a Democratic Party that fights back and delivers for working people. The Squad is here to stay — and it’s growing. pic.twitter.com/yeuEmLy2pj — Justice Democrats (@justicedems) September 28, 2020

The Republicans have maintained momentum with President Donald Trump, but having fresh faces in Congress who are excited to make a difference will ideally grow the Republican base and get conservative legislation enacted into law.

However, the most overlooked way for Republicans to beat Ocasio-Cortez and the progressive wing in congress is by promoting unity and bipartisanship.

The “Squad” has been a divisive force in United States politics, and people are craving leaders who are ready to take charge while also ending the era of hostility and political incivility.

Hopefully, Boebert and the rest of the freshman Republican class are ready to take on the complex challenge.

