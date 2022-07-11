Anti-Biden Backlash Gets Brutal: Dems Polled About 2024 Have an Ugly Answer for the President

You know it’s bad when even Democrats can’t deny it anymore.

President Joe Biden has spent 18 months in office destroying the economy and diminishing the country’s standing on the world stage, while his establishment media cheerleaders pretended prosperity was just around the corner.

But with four months remaining before the reckoning of the 2022 midterms, the pretense is getting so thin a New York Times poll can’t cover up anymore — and the anti-Biden backlash is brutal.

According to results reported Monday by the Times — the unofficial newsletter of the Democratic Party — almost two-thirds of Democrats don’t want Biden back as the party’s nominee in 2024, with only 13 percent saying Biden’s tenure in office has put the country on the right track. (On the other hand, 100 percent of sane Americans want him gone.)

President Biden is hemorrhaging support, with only 26% of Democratic voters saying the party should renominate him in 2024, a New York Times/Siena College poll found. Voters nationwide gave him a meager 33% job approval rating.https://t.co/OMwNkcclrr — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 11, 2022

Meanwhile, Democratic hopes that the Supreme Court’s landmark decision to overturn the barbarous Roe v. Wade decision and the “right” to an abortion it created would somehow galvanize the party’s voters appear to be falling flat, with only 5 percent of voters surveyed calling it the “top issue” of the midterms, the Times reported.

Or, to paraphrase James Carville, the Democratic strategist who masterminded former President Bill Clinton’s rise to the White House in 1992: It’s still the economy, stupid.

And on the economy, Biden has been a disaster. Inflation is at a four-decade high, gas prices have been so high for so long it’s hard to remember that when former President Donald Trump left office the average price for a gallon of gas was $2.38 according to a AAA news release from Jan. 19, 2021. That’s about half the price of the national average AAA reported Monday.

And as the Times poll found, almost 90 percent of those surveyed considered the economy “poor” or “fair” (58 percent said “poor”; 29 percent said “fair.”) One percent, on the other hand, said the economy is “excellent” (which means the percentage of wealthy day drinkers surveyed was about 1 percent).

According to the poll’s methodology, the survey was conducted July 5-7 using landlines and cell phones to reach 849 voters.

The margin of error was reported at 4.1 percent, but it would take a margin of error in the double digits to make the results look like anything other than a disaster for the Democratic Party — one that’s been more than a year in the making.

Combined, the economy and inflation were the top issues for 35 percent of the respondents, dwarfing the amorphous “state of Democracy/Political Division” category (11 percent) and the mainstream media-driven “Gun policies” topic (10 percent).

But the real issue was Biden, and the ugly, unavoidable reality is that the Democratic Party’s titular leader has effectively received a vote of no confidence from his base that was publicized by his supporters’ most influential media outlet.

For any incumbent president to be looking at a level of dissatisfaction like that from his own party would mean a virtual certainty that one term would be the limit. For an incumbent president who is already 79 years old and whose best days physically and mentally are long behind him — to put it charitably — those numbers mean he might as well accept the reality now that the country won’t put up with eight years of deliberate destruction.

From declaring war on the nation’s energy industry on his first day of office to opening the country’s borders to an effective invasion of illegal immigration to abdicating his own responsibility and his nation’s honor with the cowardly, bungled departure from Afghanistan almost a year ago, Biden has been an insult to the office of the presidency and to the American people.

The fact that the largest, most important economy in the world is headed for recession thanks to Biden’s subservience to socialist elements and environmental radicals in the party he’s supposed to be leading is getting so obvious that even an establishment media determined to protect him can’t do it anymore.

With the November midterms looming, if every Republican and conservative American do their duty and turns out at the polls, the country should see a repudiation of Democratic policies so thorough that even the doddering, almost certainly corrupt Biden won’t be able to argue it.

And after that, the 2024 presidential campaign season begins.

From the Florida vote count fight in 2000 to Donald Trump’s stunning upset win in 2016 to the crooked chaos of 2020, American politics in the 21st century have been notoriously unpredictable. But if there’s one safe bet to be made, it’s that Joe Biden will not be the Democratic nominee in two years.

He’s been a disgrace. And even Democrats can’t deny it.

