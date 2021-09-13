Anti-Biden Protesters Gathered When They Heard About the President's Visit to Idaho

Hundreds of anti-Biden protesters gathered in Boise, Idaho, ahead of President Joe Biden’s visit to the state on Monday, CNN White House Correspondent Jeremy Diamond reported.

The protestors gathered outside the National Interagency Fire Center, where Biden was set to speak.

“Lots of pro-Trump & anti-vaccine signs as well as some open-carry firearm displays,” he tweeted.

Biden’s visit was a part of a West Coast tour where he will speak about his Build Back Better agenda and advocate for the creation of clean energy jobs, White House Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy told KTVB-TV.

The stop at NIFC was driven by the damage caused by wildfire season.

“If there’s not 5,000 people here, I’ll be disappointed in Idaho,” resident Dan McKnight told the Idaho Press at the protest.

“We have a lot to say about the way he ended the war in Afghanistan, about his vaccine mandates that he’s forcing on employers. We have a lot to say about the way he’s done things, about his complete abandonment of border security, undoing everything Trump for the sake of undoing Trump.”

“And whether you like Trump or not, that’s not the way our country is supposed to work. There should be an ease in the transition into a new administration, and he just came in and just chopped everything up,” he added.

“We’re just going to be here to welcome the president and hear him say a few words,” Democratic state Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking told the Press.

“I’m disappointed to see all the horrible profanities on the signs, but that’s where we live, I guess.”

After he leaves Idaho, Biden will campaign for Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom of California, who is facing a recall election on Tuesday, KTVB reported.

