A large wall to keep people out.

What a novel idea.

For the past few years, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has blasted President Donald Trump over his plans to construct a wall along the border between Mexico and the United States.

The goal of the wall is to make sure those entering the country do it legally.

Trump has battled liberals over this issue since he took office in 2017.

De Blasio has called the president’s attempt to keep the nation safe with the construction of the wall “inhumane” and, of course, “racist.”

But now the mayor is considering the same approach.

He said Sunday he has not ruled out building a wall or fence along his city’s beaches to keep New Yorkers from having fun as Memorial Day weekend approaches.

In an interview with Fox News, de Blasio said he didn’t want to build a wall but he might have to in order to keep the people away from the water.

“Our beaches get very crowded very quickly,” de Blasio told Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo. “We are so far from being out of the woods here in the epicenter, and until we are safe, no beaches are open.”

Trump is building a wall along the southern border to protect the sovereignty of the United States. He is using the might and intelligence of the military to accomplish this mission. De Blasio hinted that he might want the same military to construct a wall for him.

But what are his motives? It appears that de Blasio wants to satisfy his craving for authority and to control the residents he represents. There is a difference.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that the state’s beaches will be open for Memorial Day weekend. Thousands of people usually gather to observe the time that is set aside to honor the military personnel who died while protecting the United States.

But not if de Blasio has his way.

The mayor said that “folks in local communities” can still walk on the beach and on the boardwalk, but they are forbidden from swimming or congregating.

To enforce his decrees, de Blasio said he will deploy the New York Police Department and officers in the Parks Department.

What will it say to Americans if they see police officers lined up to keep them out of the water? This move would have the appearance of a totalitarian regime.

The mayor’s position to entertain building a wall to keep people out of the water is ironic and hypocritical. He views it as a method to enforce his edicts at the same time that he rips the president’s border wall as racist and inhumane.

So is de Blasio’s effort to cut off public access to the beaches also racist and inhumane?

Or is it another opportunity for a liberal official to use the pandemic as a power grab to control the citizens?

The left clearly does not care about the safety of the American people. It only cares about controlling them.

