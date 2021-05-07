Even after the guilty verdicts for former police officer Derek Chauvin, the left has continued repeating the lie that the police system in America is racist. The latest anti-cop diatribe came from former first lady Michelle Obama.

According to Breitbart, Obama said on Friday’s episode of “CBS This Morning” that she fears for the lives of her daughters Malia, 22, and Sasha, 19, “every time they get in a car by themselves”

The Obama family is one of the most famous in the country, and they live in an $8.1 million home in the affluent Kalorama neighborhood of Washington, D.C., Hello! Magazine reported.

When Obama talks about fearing for her children, she is not referring to the normal fear that a mother would have for their children’s safety while driving. Instead, she made it clear that she was discussing the fear of her daughters being mistreated because they are black.

“They’re driving, but every time they get in a car by themselves, I worry about what assumption is being made by somebody who doesn’t know everything about them,” she said.

“The fact that they are good students and polite girls, but maybe they’re playing their music a little loud, maybe somebody sees the back in their head and makes an assumption. I, like so many parents of black kids, have to — the innocent act of getting a license puts fear in our hearts.”

By all logical standards, the fear of her daughters being racially profiled and subsequently mistreated by police officers is outlandish. That did not stop her from promulgating the anti-cop lie.

The not-so-subtle implication here is that the police are likely to mistreat her children based on their race. When Obama talks about the fear of her children being profiled because of their music or their appearance, she is clearly implying that the police would be the ones to make such assumptions.

There is no actual evidence that such widespread racial notions infect all police departments in the United States, and they are especially unlikely to affect a high-profile family in a wealthy neighborhood.

Are statements like these from Michelle Obama further dividing the country? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. Yes: 99% (161 Votes) No: 1% (1 Votes)

In addition, Obama insisted that she was not trying to insert her opinion into every situation, but simply to be a sort of role model for people who look up to her.

“The goal is to let leaders lead. But in certain times, people, you know, look to us often,” she said. “‘Well, what do you think? How do you feel?’”

“We know that while we’re all breathing a sigh of relief over the verdict, there’s still work to be done. And so we, we can’t sort of say, ‘Great. That happened. Let’s move on.’ I know that people in the black community don’t feel that way because many of us still live in fear as we go to the grocery store, or walking our dogs, or allowing our children to get a license.”

The self-aggrandizing notion that the Obama’s only make statements about the issues of the day because so many people are looking to them for help is utterly ridiculous.

On May 29, 2020, Barack Obama issued a statement on the death of George Floyd in which he formed an opinion on the matter before the investigation was even close to beginning. He assumed without evidence that Chauvin’s treatment of Floyd was racially based, and he furthered lies about present-day America.

“[W]e have to remember that for millions of Americans, being treated differently on account of race is tragically, painfully, maddeningly ‘normal’ — whether it’s while dealing with the health care system, or interacting with the criminal justice system, or jogging down the street, or just watching birds in the park,” he said.

My statement on the death of George Floyd: pic.twitter.com/Hg1k9JHT6R — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 29, 2020

Obama gives no facts as to why he is so sure that Floyd’s death was caused by racism, and he does nothing to prove that black Americans in the park are constantly victims of racial attacks. He just makes incredibly radical statements that he is never forced to answer for.

So no, it is not true that the Obama family is simply making statements for the supposed benefit of those that look to them. Instead, they are forwarding false narratives at every turn in order to forward their political agenda.

Finally, the former first lady pushed the idea that leftist protestors do not enjoy taking to the streets, but they do it as some sort of responsibility.

“I think we have to talk about it more, and we have to ask our fellow citizens to listen a bit more and to believe us and to know we don’t wanna be out there marching,” she said.

“I mean, all those Black Lives Matters kids, they’d rather not have to worry about this. They’re taking to the streets because they have to.”

Unfortunately, not even this statement is true for some members of the left. If the left really wanted racial reconciliation, they wouldn’t be pushing lies that our country is just as racist as it was during the Jim Crow era.

They also wouldn’t be arguing for the defunding of police departments, and they certainly wouldn’t be hurling racial slurs towards Black Americans who dare to disagree with them.

To many on the left, the end goal is not racial reconciliation. It is to create a false hysteria that allows them to win votes and push their own radical policies onto unsuspecting Americans.

