How the 'Anti-Fascist' Antifa Movement Looks Startlingly Like Hitler's 'Storm Troopers'

Antifa — the so-called “anti-fascists” — have spent the last decade functioning as the paramilitary wing of the left’s causes, utilizing violence, intimidation, and calls for suppression against the enemies of their ideology.

Drawing on a historical parallel, there’s a great irony in their claim to be fighting fascism, as they closely resemble the Nazi Party’s paramilitary wing, the Sturmabteilung or “Storm Troopers.”

Readers may be unaware that Antifa’s namesake dates back to the same period as the SA, with its origins coming in Italy during the rise of Italian fascism under Il Duce, Benito Mussolini.

Of course, that fact doesn’t validate the movement we’re witnessing. Their predecessors were opposing an actual fascist, but that doesn’t mean they are.

For the broad American audience, Antifa first disgraced their television screens and took to their streets during the 2016 election. President Donald Trump — then the Republican nominee — spurred masses of black-clad rioters, giving him and his supporters the brand they claimed they were fighting against.

We witnessed a riotous mob of thugs dismissed by legacy media outlets as “counterprotesters” loot, destroy, and brutalize. Their actions only continued into Trump’s first term. Coverage was largely positive because the new president said outrageous things, unbecoming of a politician under the usual paradigm.

Antifa was given a pass. Americans were told they simply oppose fascism. Beyond protesting political leaders, there was an abundance of excuses for tolerating mass violence and complete chaos any time a conservative set foot on a college campus.

As long as the messaging was right, Antifa could do no wrong. As French philosopher and historian Raymond Aron once said, “Despotism has so often been established in the name of liberty that experience should warn us to judge parties by their practices rather than their preachings.”

Rather than participating in the delusion through buying their preachings, let us look at their practices. Then, the comparison to Hitler’s brown shirts will become clear. The tactics are the same.

The SA began in 1921 when the party was just emerging under Adolf Hitler’s leadership. The previous year, the party, formerly known as the German Workers’ Party, rebranded as the National Socialist German Workers’ Party. It would steadily grow in numbers under Hitler’s leadership despite competition with the moderate and far-left communist parties in Germany.

One function of the SA was protection. Nazi Party rallies attended by Hitler and other high-ranking members drew massive crowds as the former World War I corporal developed a reputation for his ability to draw listeners in.

Nov. 4, 1921, was the “Saalschlacht,” a meeting at the famous Hofbräuhaus in Munich, where the WDR says the Nazis claimed an outnumbered SA held back a group of 400 communists trying to disrupt Hitler’s speech. On Nov. 9, at a gathering of SA men, he would emphasize bolstering their numbers in a quote in which he attacked the Jews.

“For us there are only two possibilities: either we remain German or we come under the thumb of the Jews. This latter must not occur; even if we are small, we are a force. A well-organized group can conquer a strong enemy. If you stick close together and keep bringing in new people, we will be victorious over the Jews.”

This was but one early instance of the SA’s duties put to the test. They would notably later support him in the Nazis’ failed Beer Hall Putsch of 1923, when the party attempted to overthrow the state government in Munich.

Modern examples see Antifa serving in a similar capacity. In August 2022, the Anderson Distillery and Grill hosted a “Barrel Babes Drag Brunch” in Roanoke, Texas, a drag show in which children were invited to watch men perform in scantily clad outfits.

Antifa formed a line around the event, bringing AR-15s to stop concerned Texans who protested with pro-family organizations like Protect Texas Kids, who worried the age limit for the event was too low, per the Texas Scorecard.

In May 2024, Frontlines Turning Point USA reporter Jonathan Choe went on the University of Washington campus in Seattle, Washington, during TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk’s “Live Free” speaking tour scheduled at that location.

He found what TPUSA called a “liberation zone” on behalf of Gaza. Choe was met with Antifa obstructing his view and eventually attacking him.

UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON: Here is a full timeline of the events that took place yesterday at @UW outside the final “Live Free” tour event with @charliekirk11.@choeshow | @TPUSA pic.twitter.com/1DkiQizsNK — FRONTLINES TPUSA (@FrontlinesTPUSA) May 8, 2024

The SA became known as disruptors as well, frequently moving in on meetings and rallies by the Social Democratic Party of Germany and the German Communist Party to shut down speakers and start brawls.

The examples of Antifa doing the same are numerous.

On May 24 in Seattle, Washington, Mayday USA hosted a Christian Prayer event at Cal Anderson Park. This was a day for Christian families to practice their faith openly, only for Antifa to make an appearance, trying to stop them.

The Family Policy Alliance noted comments by Christians Engaged founder Bunni Pounds on what she witnessed.

“Hundreds of protesters showed up. I estimated from my vantage point in the middle of the Christians that there were 500 to 1,000 surrounding our permitted area with signs, bullhorns, extended fingers, and vulgar shouts,” she said.

Urine-filled balloons were hurled at attendees, who were assaulted as children were subjected to lewd scenes of sexuality and nudity.

Mayday USA’s Ross Johnson posted footage of the day, including a detail that Antifa tried rushing him on stage.

Over 300 Antifa protestors showed up to our event in Seattle. They threw urine filled balloons, were topless in front of children and even tried charging me onstage. It was so chaotic that it reached the White House and the department of justice. Why? All because we wanted… pic.twitter.com/ksyGXItgsC — Ross Johnston (@revivalistross) June 22, 2026

Last Saturday, at a Britain First rally in Manchester, England, Antifa was on the scene, with the Post Millennial’s Andy Ngo posting footage to X about their intent to stop it.

Birmingham, England (June 20) — Masked Antifa militants and far-left radicals gathered to try to violently shut down a Britain First rally. pic.twitter.com/nhlYEoAfiI — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 20, 2026

The SA would also take to the streets to brawl with their paramilitary enemies from the KPD, The Roter Frontkämpferbund.

In his 2022 work “Hitler’s Stormtroopers: The SA, The Nazis’ Brownshirts, 1922-1945,” author Jean-Denis Lepage notes that in 1932, 82 SA men were killed and 400 wounded fighting the communists in Berlin alone.

Antifa has clashed numerous times with their opposition, the Proud Boys, a group of self-proclaimed “Western chauvinists.”

In August 2020, a “No To Marxism” rally took place at the Multnomah County Justice Center in Portland, Oregon.

The Post Millennial reported pepper spray, pipes, and tasers were out between Antifa and the Proud Boys in what Ngo called a “Mass antifa vs. right-wing brawl.”

Mass antifa vs. right-wing brawl at the Justice Center in downtown Portland. Numerous conservative groups held a pro-police rally but it was crashed by #antifa, who threw eggs, rocks, feces & urine. Both sides pepper sprayed each other for more than an hour. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/M7SQy2N1lD — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) August 22, 2020

Another angle of the antifa vs. right-wingers brawl in Portland by @sav_says_. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/aU6ID7nvtz — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) August 23, 2020

Intimidation as a tactic shouldn’t be overlooked. In 1933, with Hitler becoming German chancellor, a boycott of Jewish businesses took place as SA men stood guard, putting up warning signs for Germans to stay away.

Feeling more emboldened with Hitler in power, the SA would also squash the German Unions. On May 2, 1933, the SA would occupy the offices of the German Trade Unions, closing them down and forcing workers to join the pro-Nazi German Labour Front, per the Holocaust Memorial Trust.

Antifa has carried out their own boycotts, particularly against the aforementioned Post Millennial. New York Post columnist Miranda Devine called out Antifa member Chad Loder and Nandini Jammi of Check My Ads for trying to get advertisers of the outlet to pull back their support. This was in November 2021.

By this point, the Post Millennial was well-established and had covered numerous stories involving Antifa. It was a clear attempt to ruin a news organization and silence a critic.

One key distinction to note is that Antifa does not operate with impunity. The Trump administration has made great strides to stop what has devolved into outright terrorism, whereas under Hitler’s leadership, the SA began functioning in a more official capacity.

For their attack on the Prairieland Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Alvarado, Texas, on July 4, 2025, the United States Department of Justice issued a news release Tuesday that eight North Texas Antifa cell members had been given a combined 450 years in prison.

The longest sentence was given to Benjamin Hanil Song, who was convicted of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, who will serve 100 years.

When we heed Aron’s advice and judge Antifa by their practices, we see a clearer picture of a terroristic cabal mirroring the methods of Nazi enforcers.

They aren’t oblivious to these comparisons. They simply do not care.

Antifa operates under the iron law of wokeness — falsely accuse your enemy of what you’re doing.

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