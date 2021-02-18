Anti-Fossil Fuel Biden Attempts to Rescue Texas by Sending Them Fossil Fuel, Generators

Throughout his campaign and his short time in office, President Joe Biden has repeatedly spoken against fossil fuels. He has argued that green energy is the way of the future and the only way to save the climate.

Yet now that Texas is in crisis mode due, in part, to that green energy, Biden has realized that fossil fuels may not be so dispensable after all. Axios reported Wednesday that the Biden administration is turning to diesel in order to help the state of Texas.

“FEMA has supplied generators to Texas and is preparing to move diesel on to the state to ensure the continued availability of backup power,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

WFAA-TV reporter Jason Whitely also confirmed the news on Twitter.

#BREAKING: President @JoeBiden‘s administration is providing generators to Texas and preparing to move diesel in to the state for generators at communications facilities, hospitals, and water. FEMA is also supplying Texas with water and blankets at their request. #txwx — Jason Whitely (@JasonWhitely) February 17, 2021

The massive power outages that Texans are experiencing are due, in part, to the failure of green energy. The winter weather has caused some wind turbines to freeze over and be rendered useless, according to the Austin American-Statesmen.

The Statesmen reported that of the 25,100 megawatts of energy wind turbines can generate in Texas, 12,000 of those megawatts could not be generated due to the ice, as of Sunday morning.

Many proponents of natural gas have criticized green energy methods like wind turbines and solar panels for being unreliable. They say these methods rely on good weather conditions to be effective, which may or may not happen on any given day.

Obviously, a very still day or a very cloudy day could have negative effects on these forms of energy. The prospect of winter weather potentially halting green energy suppliers is yet another variable to consider.

On the Monday night edition of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Fox News host Tucker Carlson raised a heated argument against these forms of renewable energy.

He said that while Texas is known for producing oil and gas, their choice to abandon those energy forms in favor of green energy in many instances sealed their current fate.

“Running out of energy in Texas is like starving to death at the grocery store,” he said. “You can only do it on purpose, and Texas did.”

Green energy is not inherently bad. As an accessory to more reliable forms of energy like natural gas, it can be effective and even cut down on the amount of gas people use.

However, the problem arises when we become too reliant on green energy. Biden himself said on the campaign trail that he was going to “phase out fossil fuels.”

As of last year, wind power supplied 23% of Texas’ energy, the Statesmen reported. It is the second-largest energy provider in the state, behind only natural gas.

Even as the second-largest energy provider, the failure of the wind turbines has left millions of Texans without power. Imagine the damage if green energy was the first-largest, or even the exclusive, mode of energy.

Even Biden himself knows deep down that we cannot completely “phase out” fossil fuels. If we did, what would he use to bail out states that have been negatively affected by his favorite unreliable forms of energy?

The left can grandstand all they want with their pipe dreams of 100 percent green energy in America.

When push comes to shove, however, it is those horrible, evil fossil fuels that are going to get the job done.

