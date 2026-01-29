Anti-Gun Chuck Schumer Defends Second Amendment in Bizarre Attempt to Own Trump: 'Shall Not Be Infringed'

President Donald Trump has done the impossible.

Democrats now openly defend the right to keep and bear arms, invoking the Second Amendment.

Saturday’s fatal shooting of 37-year-old Alex Pretti in Minneapolis has only worsened the chaotic scene in Minnesota as his death further fuels leftist agitators taking to rioting in the streets.

Although the leftist ground soldiers are out in full force, their higher-ups are playing their part also, notably New York Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer.

On Wednesday, The Blaze posted footage on the social media platform X of Schumer speaking from the Senate chamber the same day, spouting another anti-Trump tirade. But his message this time was different.

The minority leader decided in the wake of Pretti’s death — he was carrying a firearm in the moments leading up to his shooting by Border Patrol agents — to remind the president of the Second Amendment.

“Donald Trump continues to blame Alex Pretti for his own death. He said yesterday Pretti should not have been carrying a gun.

“The president seems to have forgotten the words of the Second Amendment, quote, ‘The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.'”

Chuck Schumer: “The president seems to have forgotten the words of the Second Amendment. The right to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.” pic.twitter.com/DS31OKuGKA — TheBlaze (@theblaze) January 28, 2026

This is as rich as it gets coming from Schumer.

Older public officials constantly forget the internet exists. Gone are the days of their previous statements that contradict newer ones disappearing into the abyss.

Schumer has a long history of anti-gun activism easily found.

Under former President Bill Clinton, Schumer sponsored an “assault weapons” ban in 1994.

As the ban was set to expire in 2004, Schumer advocated for its renewal in 2003, looking to further restrictions as a statement posted by the Vote Smart website indicates.

“In addition, the legislation introduced today would close a loophole in the 1994 law, which prohibits the domestic manufacture of high-capacity ammunition magazines, but allows foreign companies to continue sending them to this country by the millions.”

RealClearPolicy reported that in response to Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill, Schumer lashed out against repealing a $200 federal tax on manufacturing or transferring firearms suppressors (commonly referred to as “silencers”). Measures also included eliminating federally registering suppressors.

For anyone inquiring about Schumer’s stance on guns, you don’t even need to do much searching.

He puts it up on his website.

What happened to “shall not be infringed,” senator?

Schumer believes that regular Americans are so incompetent, they cannot perform a simple Google search.

Again, this is a regular occurrence with older members of Congress.

They think they can still lie through their teeth, believing the public has limited access to their policy positions via mainstream media networks or C-SPAN.

That disconnect has produced some incredibly dimwitted moments.

Chuck Schumer’s is a case in point.

