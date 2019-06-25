Anti-Gun David Hogg Now Claims He’s Been Target of Multiple Assassination Attempts

Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg told The Washington Post on Tuesday that he has been the target of seven assassination attempts over the last year.

When asked how he sees people as a result of the attempts against his life, the 19-year-old gun control advocate said he saw people as “misguided” and “misinformed” about his message.

“But I also realize, if they kill me, that’s probably the stupidest thing they could do to try to end the movement,” he said.

“Because that would make it even more successful in the end. Because it would invigorate us and create f—ing change.”

Hogg, who is due to attend Harvard later this year, also explained how he has become desensitized to the threats.

“Like, oh, your house got SWAT-ted. You got a call from the police saying someone said that everyone in your family had been killed and that you are being held hostage for $100,000. Right? That becomes part of daily life,” he said.

“It’s just something that you have to get through. But I mean, what am I going to do? Stop?”

Despite the threats, Hogg vowed to continue his work, telling the interviewer “Well, I’m not going to stop.”

“I want to go to school and, for lack of a better word, weaponize my knowledge and learn as much as possible to end violence.”

Hogg’s political campaign has stretched further than attempts to introduce strict gun control laws in the United States.

In recent days, the young activist joined Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign to close border detention centers.

Hogg hinted toward July 4 protests in one tweet, writing, “We have concentration camps. July 4th. What’s our move? #CloseTheCamps.”

“No one is free until we all are free” – MLK We have concentration camps. July 4th. What’s our move? #CloseTheCamps — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) June 24, 2019

In another, he suggested illegal immigrants cannot exist on “stolen land.”

No child is illegal on stolen land. #CloseTheCamps — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) June 23, 2019

Hogg survived the mass shooting that took place in February 2018 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

During the school lockdown, Hogg recorded interviews with other students asking their opinions on gun control.

