The push for gun control has been reignited in the wake of a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24 that claimed the lives of 19 children and two adults.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk weighed in on the debate this weekend, and many leftists will not like what he had to say.

On Saturday, a Twitter user shared an article from Fox News describing a West Virginia woman who used her legal firearm to stop a man who was firing an AR-15-style rifle into a crowd.

The woman was attending a birthday and graduation party at an apartment complex in Charleston, Fox News reported. A 37-year-old convicted felon opened fire into the party crowd.

At that point, the woman pulled out her legally registered handgun and fatally shot the suspect. No one at the party was injured.

“She’s just a member of the community who was carrying her firearm lawfully and instead of running from the threat, she engaged with the threat and saved several lives last night,” Charleston police spokesman Tony Hazelett said, according to Business Insider.

The suspect illegally possessed the gun he fired into the crowd, which would debunk the argument that stricter gun control laws would have stopped his attempt.

The Twitter user who shared the article tagged Musk in his tweet and asked him to spread the word about the heroic woman.

Should law-abiding citizens be able to carry firearms for safety? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (54 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Hey Elon,” he wrote. “With your following, please help spread the word ‘A good gal stops a bad guy with a gun!’ There are legitimate reasons to carry. Help us counter the lies by anti gunners!”

After he was prodded by political commentator A.J. Delgado, Musk responded to the tweet on Saturday and praised the woman for her actions.

“Wow, good for her for saving those people!” he wrote.

Wow, good for her for saving those people! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 28, 2022

Whether he meant to or not, Musk made a great argument for the importance of the Second Amendment with this tweet. Enabling a good guy with a gun to stop a bad guy with a gun is one of the fundamental purposes of the Constitution’s right to bear arms.

Of course, leftists do not want to admit guns can ever be used in a positive way, because doing so would threaten their push to ban guns altogether.

For that reason, many on the left were quick to criticize Musk for praising a real-life hero.

“The good person with a gun argument is a fallacy,” one user wrote. “Good for her but anecdotes don’t prove the argument. A good person can still get a gun with tighter gun ownership laws. And in a room full of drawn guns, who determines who is the bad person?”

The good person with a gun argument is a fallacy. Good for her but anecdotes don’t prove the argument. A good person can still get a gun with tighter gun ownership laws. And in a room full of drawn guns, who determines who is the bad person? — Joe Rader 🔋⚡🤖🚗🚀🛰️ (@raderje) May 29, 2022

In this case, it seems clear that the bad person with the gun is the one trying to kill innocent civilians. Meanwhile, the good person with a gun is the one who stops that criminal from carrying out his murderous plan.

This is not very difficult to understand, but leftists want to make it seem complicated in order to further their anti-gun agenda.

Another Twitter user suggested guns are usually used for evil purposes and that this woman was a rare positive example.

I grew up in France were regular people can not buy guns at all, and never saw gun violence like in this country. Having guns kills more than it saves lives. Guns only have the purpose to kill. People who buy guns want to use it. One example does not prove any point! — Nelly (@Nellyrasberry) May 30, 2022

However, the person failed to provide any statistics to prove her point and ignored the fact that there are many stories of heroes like this woman, most of which go largely uncovered by the establishment media because they do not fit the leftist narrative.

Musk himself is not a strong opponent of gun control. On May 26, he said in a tweet that so-called assault rifles “should at minimum require a special permit, where the recipient is extremely well vetted.”

Assault rifles should at minimum require a special permit, where the recipient is extremely well vetted imo — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 26, 2022

Many conservatives have concerns about this idea and similar ones that have been suggested. Most notably, if the government gets to decide who is worthy of owning a semiautomatic firearm, it could use this as a political tool and undermine Americans’ Second Amendment rights.

Still, Musk’s willingness to speak out in favor of the use of firearms to protect oneself and others is encouraging.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.