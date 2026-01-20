Anti-ICE Agitator Who Led Harassment of Minnesota Christians Harassed Hegseth at His Church

One anti-ICE agitator who yelled at children and families during a worship service Sunday in St. Paul, Minnesota, has also harassed congregants at Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s church in Washington, D.C.

William Kelly, who shares videos of himself clashing with law enforcement on social media under the name “dawokefarmer,” was among the left-wing mob that disrupted service at Cities Church in St. Paul.

Earlier videos show Kelly outside Christ Church D.C., the Capitol Hill church where Hegseth attends service, calling congregants “f***ing Nazis” and “spineless little bitches.” In another video, Kelly screams “traitor” at Hegseth, telling him “you’re going to learn how to do a pull up in prison.”

“I’ve been waiting for this for a long time,” Kelly told podcaster Jesse Dollemore in a Dec. 9 video. “I go to his church almost every Sunday, and I miss him every time. So this was a long time coming.”

Kelly launched a GoFundMe in November inviting supporters to help him “travel the Nation scolding the gestapo for their bad decisions,” which has so far raised $39,773. His TikTok account has roughly 65,000 followers.

“@AGPamBondi, the man (DaWokeFarmer aka William Kelley) harassing parishioners in MN has been part of a group that gathers every Sunday to harass worshipers at @ChristKirkDC since the church was founded last summer,” Deputy Under Secretary of War for Intelligence and Security Justin Overbaugh wrote Sunday on X. “While MPD provides security, they take no action when the mob uses bullhorns to disrupt services, which is in clear violation of the law.”

Kelly did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Families with young children at Christ Church D.C. have to walk past “profanity laden harassment as they enter and exit,” according to Joe Rigney, a founding pastor of Cities Church and current pastor at Christ Church in Moscow, Idaho, which established the D.C. church.

“One member went to the hospital after a protester let loose with the full force of a bullhorn in his ear,” he wrote Monday for WORLD. “The protests continue during the worship service, as the agitators attempt to drown out the psalm singing and sermon with noise and sound amplification.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi said Sunday she has been in “constant communication” with Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon, whose division is investigating potential violations of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act by protestors who disrupted the Minnesota church service.

“I just spoke to the Pastor in Minnesota whose church was targeted. Attacks against law enforcement and the intimidation of Christians are being met with the full force of federal law,” Bondi wrote on X. “If state leaders refuse to act responsibly to prevent lawlessness, this Department of Justice will remain mobilized to prosecute federal crimes and ensure that the rule of law prevails.”

The day before showing up at Cities Church, Kelly posted that he was “kidnapped by ICE for practicing my 1st amendment rights.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.