Anti-ICE Agitators Arrested After Targeting Gregory Bovino's Hotel

A mob of protesters wanted to give Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino an earful.

Instead, many of the protesters who thronged to a hotel in a Minneapolis suburb Monday night were arrested.

As part of the anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement tactic of denying agents any peace, a mob formed outside of a SpringHill Suites by Marriott in Maple Grove, Minnesota, according to Fox News.

Maple Grove police said that officers were summoned to the protest, which did not cross the line as far as police were concerned until demonstrators began throwing things at police and damaging property.

More protesters face down on the ground being arrested for refusing to disperse from their unlawful assembly at Maple Grove, MN. They were trying to harass federal law enforcement at the Marriott hotel. Now they’re going to jail. Such bad life choices.pic.twitter.com/jKsxpGjFWR — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 27, 2026

Police declared the mob an unlawful assembly and told the crowd to disperse.

Those who did not were arrested.

“The Maple Grove Police Department respects and upholds the First Amendment rights of individuals to peacefully assemble and express their views. Our priority remains the safety and security of all residents, visitors, and property within our community,” a representative for the police department said.

“At that point, the activity was no longer considered peaceful. Individuals participating in criminal acts are not protected under the First Amendment and were subject to arrest,” the representative continued.

Local police were supported by the Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, and Hennepin Public Order Group.

According to KSBY-TV, 24 people were detained.

In what appeared to be a shift in tone, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump issued comments calling for a less adversarial environment.

“We need to unify. I’m calling for unity,” Melania Trump said on Fox News, according to the New York Post.

“Please, if we protest, protest in peace and we need to unify in these times,” she said.

“I know my husband, the president, had a great call yesterday with the governor and the mayor, and they’re working together to make it peaceful and without riots,” she said. “I’m against the violence.”

The president noted on Truth Social that that he had “a very good telephone conversation with Mayor Jacob Frey, of Minneapolis. Lots of progress is being made!”

“Governor Tim Walz called me with the request to work together with respect to Minnesota. It was a very good call, and we, actually, seemed to be on a similar wavelength,” Trump also posted on Truth Social.

