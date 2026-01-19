Anti-ICE Agitators Harass Random Man for Driving an SUV: They Thought He Was ICE

Protesters harassed a man driving a rental SUV after appearing to mistake him for an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer, a video that went viral on X Thursday shows.

The video, which was originally posted to TikTok, shows the man opening the trunk of a white Chevy Suburban as a woman inspects its contents. Another woman noted that the man, who later in the video said that he worked for a media outlet, “has a lot of camera equipment” before accusing him of being an ICE agent.

“I’m not. I tried to tell the first lady. Nobody believed me. That’s all I can do is tell you,” the man said in the video.

As protesters continued to question him, the man told them, “I really appreciate what y’all are doing.”

One female protester began to ask the man if he was present at the location the day prior. Another one answered, “Yes, he was here yesterday, I can testify that. I didn’t recognize him.”

The man started to thank her before being interrupted by the woman who said, “I’m not here to help you.”

He then attempted to clarify that the vehicle was a rental when the woman interrupted him again, saying, “You can go rent something else.”

Another protester told the man, “I think you gotta understand that people were thinking.”

The man appeared to tell a protester he worked for NBC, later saying, “I told him I was with the media.”

Protests against ICE have escalated throughout the country in the wake of the fatal shooting of Renee Good in Minneapolis on Jan. 7.

Anti-ICE protesters in Minneapolis on Wednesday vandalized a vehicle they believed was being used by federal agents, according to Fox News. A photograph of the vehicle in question showed the words “the only good agent is a dead one” spray-painted in red across its driver’s side, and at least one of its windows broken.

